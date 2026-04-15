NORWICH, ON, April 15, 2026 /CNW/ - Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) Federal Policing – Central Region, have successfully dismantled an active synthetic drug lab in Norwich and charged an individual from Delhi, Ontario with offences under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act. The investigation was initiated in November 2025, after the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) reported suspicious importations made by Kenneth Camacho and his business, Cam Valley Farms.

It is alleged that since the summer of 2024, Mr. Camacho has imported more than 1500 kg of an unregulated chemical that could be used to make GHB, and several large pieces of laboratory equipment consistent with its production. Working in collaboration with CBSA, the RCMP Federal Policing – Central Region Kitchener Detachment launched an investigation into Mr. Camacho and Cam Valley Farms on the suspicion of manufacturing GHB. The results of that investigation led the RCMP to uncover a large, well organized illicit drug lab at an address outside of Norwich, Ontario.

On January 24, 2026, search warrants were executed, leading to the seizure of $300,000 worth of suspected GHB, 39 kg of controlled precursors, lab equipment, chemical glassware, and approximately 1000 kg of assorted chemicals which would be used to produce up to $9 million dollars of controlled substances. A significant amount of hazardous waste was also removed from the site.

As a result of the investigation, Kenneth Augustine Camacho (41) of Delhi, Ontario was arrested and charged with the following offences:

Production of a controlled substance contrary to section 7(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act , for unlawfully producing Schedule I substance 4‑hydroxybutanoic acid (GHB) and its salts.

contrary to section 7(1) of , for unlawfully producing Schedule I substance 4‑hydroxybutanoic acid (GHB) and its salts. Possession of chemicals and equipment for the purpose of producing a controlled substance contrary to section 7.1(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

contrary to section 7.1(1) of the Possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking contrary to section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act, involving Schedule I substance 4‑hydroxybutanoic acid (GHB) and its salts.

The RCMP would like to thank the CBSA, the Ontario Provincial Police, the Norwich Fire and Emergency Services, the Ontario Fire Marshal, and Health Canada for their collaboration and contributions to this investigation.

"This investigation highlights the impact of coordinated law‑enforcement efforts and shared responsibility to protect Canadians. By dismantling this operation, we not only stopped a significant quantity of GHB from entering our communities but also eliminated a hazardous chemical lab that posed serious risks to public safety, first responders, and the environment. The manufacture of these substances is inherently dangerous, and its consequences extend far beyond those directly involved." - Insp. Lucio De Simone, Officer-in-Charge, Kitchener Detachment, RCMP Federal Policing – Central Region

[Photos available on our website at: https://rcmp.ca/en/news]

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SOURCE Royal Canadian Mounted Police - Central Region

Contact information: RCMP Central Region (Ontario), Communications & Media Relations, Email: [email protected]