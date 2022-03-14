Ontario Provides Grants to Fund PSW Training

"We are excited to participate in this Ontario Government initiative to support increasing capacity within Ontario's healthcare system," said Stuart Bentley, President of triOS College. "triOS College has actively trained and graduated thousands of PSW students into new careers and works closely with Long-Term Care and Home Care partners to ensure students receive practical hands-on training and experience to become job-ready graduates."

In the 31-week Personal Support Worker program at triOS College, students will hone their clinical and administrative skills. The program includes a 12-week placement, where students will gain hands-on experience and apply the theories learned in the program. Upon completion of the program, students will be prepared to look after patients / residents and assist with their daily living, including dressing, bathing, and managing their medication. The triOS program allows students to safely and conveniently attend classes remotely over the Internet in the comfort of their own home — or wherever they prefer — and then complete their placement in a participating long-term care facility in Ontario.

Aside from being a promising career in the continuously growing healthcare field, working as a PSW also provides the freedom to select desired workplaces. PSWs can choose to work in a long-term care home, hospital, home care, or retirement home — or be their own boss as a self-employed worker at clients' homes.

Interested students can contact the triOS College's Admissions Team now to learn more and start their application process by visiting www.trios.com/psw-free-tuition and filling out the Request Info form.

About triOS College

triOS College Business Technology Healthcare, Inc. aims to help students become job-ready graduates. With eight campuses across Ontario, triOS College focuses on providing hands-on training that students need to be successful in their chosen careers.

triOS College offers a wide variety of programs that are highly relevant in today's job market under six faculties namely Business, Technology, Healthcare, Law, Supply Chain, and Gaming. With inputs from active industry leaders, triOS uniquely develops and carefully crafts each of its program curriculum to make them extremely comprehensive and to provide the highest quality of education.

Since its inception in 1992, triOS College has prepared over 40,000 job-ready graduates for rewarding careers. Students receive a career-focused approach to education and internships are available with most programs.

triOS is registered as a Private Career College under the Private Career Colleges Act of Ontario, 2005.

