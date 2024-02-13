ONTARIO PROFESSIONAL PLANNERS INSTITUTE (OPPI) TO CONVENE AT HAMILTON CONVENTION CENTRE FOR ANNUAL CONFERENCE, SEPTEMBER 25-27, 2024

TORONTO, Feb. 13, 2024 /CNW/ - The Ontario Professional Planners Institute (OPPI) is thrilled to announce that its annual conference is set to take place at the Hamilton Convention Centre in Hamilton, Ontario, from September 25 to 27, 2024.

Building on the success of previous conferences, the OPPI's flagship event will delve into the ever-evolving landscape of professional planning, focusing on how Registered Professional Planners (RPPs) navigate challenges and emerge as qualified leaders, uniting communities in the public interest.

During the two-and-a-half-day conference, scheduled from September 25 to 27, speakers will address pivotal topics affecting the planning profession, including a list that covers topics like helping planners navigate the profession's rapidly changing landscape, fulfilling the crucial need for accessible, equitable, and adaptable housing, and more.

Claire Basinski, MCIP, RPP, CP3, OPPI Chair, emphasizes the importance of RPPs actively contributing to and framing conversations related to the current state and future of the planning profession. "As the voice of the planning profession, OPPI actively embraces and elevates our role in planning, designing and implementing accessible, equitable, and adaptable housing. We advocate for the public interest, striving to build healthy, resilient communities. RPPs must be part of the conversation and solution as the planning profession evolves. This conference is the place to find inspiration for navigating the future of planning."



The OPPI conference will provide a platform for professionals and industry experts from across Ontario to come together for two-and-a-half days of engaging keynote speakers, insightful panel discussions, guided excursions, and meaningful breakout sessions. For those who prefer a virtual experience, the conference's programming will also be available online.

As part of OPPI's Western Lake Ontario District, Hamilton offers an ideal setting for the conference, providing a vibrant backdrop for attendees to explore the city's neighborhoods and experience its unique blend of urban and rural beauty.

In recognition of the traditional territory where the conference will take place, OPPI acknowledges that Hamilton is situated on the land of the Haudenosaunee and Anishinaabe peoples, covered by the Dish With One Spoon Wampum Belt Covenant. OPPI honours and respects the enduring presence of Indigenous peoples in this territory.

Submit your proposal by March 1, 2024. To learn more visit: Call for Proposals 2024. Stay tuned for more details as the event draws closer.

About OPPI – The Ontario Professional Planners Institute (OPPI) is the recognized voice of Ontario's planning profession with over 4,600 members who work in government, private practice, universities, and not-for-profit agencies in the fields of urban and rural development, community design, environmental planning, transportation, health, social services, heritage conservation, housing, and economic development. Our student members attend undergraduate and graduate planning programs at six accredited Ontario universities. Members must meet quality practice requirements and are accountable to OPPI and the public to practice ethically and to abide by a Professional Code of Practice. Only full OPPI members are authorized by the Ontario Professional Planners Institute Act, 1994, to use the title Registered Professional Planner (or RPP).

