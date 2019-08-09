Ontario Power Generation partners with MaRS Discovery District on Generate Innovation Challenge for Collaborative Innovation Partnerships

TORONTO, Aug. 9, 2019 /CNW/ - Ontario Power Generation (OPG), in collaboration with MaRS Discovery District, announced today that they are teaming up to launch the Generate Innovation Challenge, a partnership competition to generate future-looking solutions that impact the energy sector.

The Generate Innovation Challenge invites innovators from across the country – including startups, scaleups, entrepreneurs, academics, scientists and researchers – to submit the best idea, technology or solution on four core issues underpinning not only OPG's challenges, but industry challenges that span all forms of energy generation.

"OPG is excited to partner with MaRS on this important initiative as they have a strong track record of supporting ventures and entrepreneurs who solve real problems for the real world," said Nicolle Butcher, Senior Vice-President, Corporate Business Development and Strategy at OPG. "For us, finding innovative ways to deliver clean and reliable power in the most cost-effective way possible is extremely important, and this challenge will help us do just that."

"We are excited to support OPG and its innovation agenda in order to build the resilience of Ontario's energy system," said Shahab Shahnazari, Director, Innovation Challenges at MaRS Discovery District. "Through the OPG Generate Innovation Challenge, we will foster mutually beneficial connections between OPG and a range of technologies and solutions developed by Canada's community of innovators."

The Generate Innovation Challenge will focus on the following four sector specific categories, including:

Workforce & Planning Inspection Automation Data Collection in Constrained Environments Automated Monitoring

Solutions that are successful in the competition will gain access to data and information collected over decades of operational experience, procurement support, access to OPG facilities when required and the technical expertise from OPG staff needed to develop mature solutions. They will also receive an initial prize of $25,000 and the opportunity to grow and incorporate their solutions into the energy sector with a credible, long-term partner like OPG.

MaRS works with corporations, government agencies and non-profits to develop competitions that challenge Canadian innovators to solve pressing societal problems like climate change and the opioid data crisis. Working closely with OPG, MaRS helped craft the four sector specific challenges that will support the Canadian power generator in their adoption of the winning solutions.

The Generate Innovation Challenge will launch on Sept. 10 during a webinar, with an additional session held on Sept. 11. Applications for all sector categories will also open on Sept. 10 and close Oct. 10. Those interested in learning more and how to apply can do so by registering for the webinar on Eventbrite.

About Ontario Power Generation

OPG is the largest electricity generator in the province, providing almost half the power Ontarians rely on every day. It is also one of the most diverse generators in North America with expertise in nuclear, hydro, biomass, solar and gas.

About MaRS Discovery District

MaRS is North America's largest urban innovation hub. A registered non-profit, MaRS supports high-growth start-ups and scale-ups tackling key issues in the health, cleantech, fintech and enterprise sectors. In addition, MaRS convenes all members of the tech ecosystem to drive breakthrough discoveries, grow the economy and make an impact by solving real problems for real people — in Canada and around the world.

