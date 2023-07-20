Ontario On-Farm Climate Action Fund supports projects on over 130,000 acres

GUELPH, ON, July 20, 2023 /CNW/ - The Ontario On-Farm Climate Action Fund (OFCAF) has supported projects on over 130,000 acres of farmland since launching in 2022. The OFCAF provides cost-share funding to farmers to support the implementation of best management practices (BMPs) that tackle climate change through reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and supporting increased carbon sequestration. This competitive program allocated over $22 million in cost-share funding to successful applications during the 2022 and 2023 intake periods.

"We are pleased to share the success of the program thus far, which has involved supporting projects by farmers who want to invest in soil health to improve long-term productivity, profitability and sustainability," says Steve Sickle, Ontario Soil and Crop Improvement Association (OSCIA) president. "The strong demand for funding is evidence that Ontario farmers are motivated to contribute to climate change mitigation to help Canada meet national greenhouse gas emission reduction targets and protect the environment."

The program was very popular with farmers across Ontario; OSCIA received over 2,700 applications to the OFCAF. Funding was available to farmers under the categories of nitrogen management, cover cropping and rotational grazing, and supports those activities when they are new to the acres they were practiced on.

Projects focused on nitrogen management, including nitrogen management planning, equipment for improved application and the use of urease and nitrification inhibitors, have been implemented on over 86,000 acres. Projects to plant cover crops and intercrop have been implemented on over 50,000 acres, and intensive, short duration rotational grazing projects represent over 5,500 acres. The implementation of on-farm projects will continue through 2023.

"As leaders in their industry, Ontario producers are embracing the proactive actions recommended by OFCAF to mitigate the effects of climate change on the environment and their operations," said the Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, federal minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food. "The success of OFCAF's projects demonstrates that, together, producers are preparing for climate change resiliency while building a sustainable, competitive agriculture sector."

Since peer-to-peer learning and access to expert advice play a key role in farmers' long-term adoption of new practices, the OFCAF pairs cost-share support with participation in Knowledge Sharing Events (KSEs). All successful applicants attend a KSE, such as a field demonstration, workshop or conference seminar specific to addressing climate change challenges. Since 2022, in-person and online KSEs have been hosted by over 30 different agricultural organizations, including OSCIA. These events will continue throughout 2023 to enable knowledge sharing beyond farmers that received direct program funding.

In Ontario, the OFCAF is delivered to farmers by OSCIA with funding provided by Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada. The fund is part of the Government of Canada's Agricultural Climate Solutions Initiative.

