TORONTO, April 26, 2024 /CNW/ - On Monday, April 29, Ombudsman Paul Dubé will release a report on his investigation regarding a children's aid society in the Greater Toronto Area. The investigation examined the adequacy of services provided to a 16-year-old girl whose request for foster care was denied, leaving her without safe and permanent housing.

The report, press release and background information will be posted at www.ombudsman.on.ca at 11 a.m. on April 29.

Ombudsman Dubé will be available for phone or videoconference interviews with journalists – by appointment – between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. that day.

SOURCE Ombudsman Ontario

For further information: Journalists who wish to arrange an interview with the Ombudsman should contact: Razane Changuit, Communications Officer, Children and Youth Unit, [email protected]; Patrick Cochrane, Communications Officer, Children and Youth Unit, [email protected]