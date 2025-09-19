Paul Dubé: "No community in a country as prosperous as Canada should have to endure what Neskantaga First Nation is facing"

TORONTO, Sept. 19, 2025 /CNW/ - Ontario Ombudsman Paul Dubé today called on federal and provincial governments to take immediate action to address the unacceptable and unsafe conditions in Neskantaga First Nation, a remote Ojibwe community located nearly 500 kilometres north of Thunder Bay, which is living under the longest boil-water advisory in Canadian history.

The Ombudsman visited the community this week at the invitation of Chief Gary Quisess, accompanied by Ombudsman Ontario's Children and Youth Unit Director, Diana Cooke. Over two days, they visited homes, the water treatment plant, the nursing station, the arena, the airport, and other critical infrastructure – much of which "is in disrepair or is simply not functional."

"The basics of drinkable water, education, health care, and mental health supports are lacking here," said Ombudsman Dubé. "Even in 2025, after decades of promises from federal and provincial governments, Neskantaga First Nation continues to suffer under boil-water advisories and inadequate access to health care."

In his latest Message from the Ombudsman, Mr. Dubé shares his experience in the First Nation, including photos from the visit. He highlights the devastating toll on youth: "We visited a local graveyard, with graves of children surrounded by stuffed animals and flowers," he writes. "Many of these lives were tragically lost to suicide. Other young people were sent out of the community to attend high school because the community does not have one for their citizens – only to return home in caskets."

He emphasizes that addressing these long-standing issues is not only a moral and legal obligation, but also an opportunity for the provincial and federal governments to demonstrate genuine reconciliation through meaningful, lasting change.

Through Ombudsman Ontario's Indigenous Services Plan, the Ombudsman is committed to raising awareness of his Office's services, shining a light on the challenges faced by many remote First Nations and contributing to reconciliation by amplifying Indigenous voices. "Governments committed to the reduction of red tape would do well to prioritize eliminating the red tape that deprives remote Indigenous communities of safe drinking water and adequate funding for healthcare, education, and infrastructure," he says in his Message.

Mr. Dubé urges Ontario and Canada to act now and confirmed that he is committed to engaging with both levels of government to share his observations and learn about their plans to address these vital issues.

"No community in a country as prosperous as Canada should have to endure what Neskantaga First Nation is facing," he says in his Message.

Read the Ombudsman's full account and see the photos of his visit to Neskantaga First Nation.

About Ombudsman Ontario: The Ombudsman, established in 1975 to help protect the rights of all Ontarians, is an independent and impartial officer of the Legislature. In the past 50 years, the Ombudsman's Office has handled more than 1 million cases and made more than 1,300 recommendations to improve public services, benefiting millions of people across the province. Under the Ombudsman Act, the Ombudsman reviews and resolves complaints and inquiries from the public about provincial government organizations, as well as French language services, child protection services, municipalities, universities and school boards.

