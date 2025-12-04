Carl Bouchard: Our many rigorous interventions have helped improve the availability of French language services for all French speakers in Ontario

TORONTO, Dec. 4, 2025 /CNW/ - In his 2024-2025 Annual Report, released today, French Language Services Commissioner Carl Bouchard highlights the achievements of the Ombudsman's French Language Services Unit, in promoting language rights in Ontario.

Ombudsman Paul Dubé adds, "The Commissioner's 2024-2025 Report demonstrates once again that Francophones are better served than ever in the defense of their language rights. Francophones have direct access to a Commissioner who is both committed and accessible. This report shows that the work of the Commissioner and his team continues to tangibly improve services in French in accordance with the Act."

Among these achievements is the Ontario Fire Code, which is now available in French for the first time since its creation in 1981 and will come into force in January 2026.

The Commissioner also cites the work of the French Language Services Unit to ensure that the University of Sudbury is positioned to meet its obligations under the French Language Services Act (FLSA); the numerous changes to road signs to make them bilingual; and the updates to the list of organizations designated under the FLSA.

"Our interventions, which stem from the experiences of French-speaking Ontarians, demonstrate the public's trust in us and the collaboration established with government agencies to ensure optimal implementation of the Act," said the Commissioner.

The Commissioner's report covers the 315 cases (complaints and inquiries) received by the French Language Services Unit between October 1, 2024, and September 30, 2025. The cases cover the provision of French language services in a wide range of areas, including court services, government websites, road signs and daycares.

The report also includes several cases where government agencies took action to provide the "active offer" of service in French required by the FLSA – after the French Language Services Unit intervened. "Active offer," which came into force with a regulation under the FLSA in 2023, means that services – including oral or written communications and signage – must be clearly available in French from the first point of contact, without a person having to ask for them.

"The active offer is essential to ensure equitable access to public services and to respect the linguistic rights of Franco-Ontarians," the Commissioner said.

Another regulation under the FLSA highlighted in the Commissioner's report is Regulation 671/92, which allows some specialized publications to be exempt form translation requirements, such as scientific, technical, research or reference materials.

French Language Services Unit staff handled several cases where the exemption was inconsistently or erroneously applied to documents related to transit and infrastructure projects, as well as public health information. They also determined there are no guidelines for the application of the regulation.

"There is a real risk that overapplication of the exemption, which should be interpreted and applied very narrowly, will lead to infringement of the linguistic rights the FLSA is designed to protect," the report points out.

To address these gaps and inconsistencies, Commissioner Bouchard recommends that the Ministry of Francophone Affairs create a clear, standardized framework to guide organizations subject to the Act when considering an exemption. This framework should reflect a narrow and restrictive interpretation of the possibility of exempting services.

Noting that 2025 is the 50th anniversary of the Franco-Ontarian flag, he writes: "These rights are not just legal obligations or issues of administrative fairness; they are achievements rooted in our shared history. Using French and seeking services in French honours this history and helps us build the next 50 years of our Francophonie."

The Commissioner's report also provides updates on the French Language Services Unit's five previous annual reports, two recent investigations, and one ongoing investigation (launched in April 2025 to examine service in French at ServiceOntario locations).

As in previous years, the Commissioner and members of the French Language Services Unit travelled throughout Ontario, meeting with hundreds of Francophones to hear firsthand about their experiences and challenges in accessing services in French and attending multiple events celebrating Ontario's diverse Francophone communities.

About the Office of the Ombudsman: The Ombudsman, established in 1975 to help protect the rights of all Ontarians, is an independent and impartial officer of the Legislature. In the past 50 years, the Ombudsman's Office has handled more than 1 million cases and made more than 1,300 recommendations to improve public services, benefiting millions of people across the province. Under the Ombudsman Act, the Ombudsman reviews and resolves complaints and inquiries from the public about provincial government organizations, as well as French language services, child protection services, municipalities, universities and school boards.

About the Commissioner and the French Language Services Unit: The role of the Commissioner is to monitor compliance with the French Language Services Act (FLSA) by government agencies and institutions of the Legislature. As part of the Ombudsman's Office, the Commissioner is completely independent of government, political parties, individual complainants and interest groups. The Commissioner has the power to investigate on his own initiative and to make recommendations to improve the delivery of French language services. The French Language Services Unit is a team of Early Resolution Officers and Investigators that is supported by the Ombudsman's Legal Services, Communications, Finance, Information Technology and People and Culture teams.

SOURCE Ombudsman Ontario

