Ontario Nurses' Association, Public Health Sudbury & Districts Head to Conciliation

SUDBURY, ON, Nov. 26, 2021 /CNW/ - The Ontario Nurses' Association (ONA), the union representing 126 registered nurses and two nurse practitioners working tirelessly to care for their community, will enter into conciliation talks on Monday, seeking a respectful collective agreement from Public Health Sudbury & Districts.

"These dedicated, highly educated nurses have been working full-out throughout the pandemic and are both exhausted and feeling unappreciated," says ONA President Vicki McKenna, RN. "They've been repeatedly asked to work excessive hours and have done so, at this employer's request. It's time for this employer to step up for them and reach a respectful contract for the nurses who so deserve to be valued."

Public Health Sudbury & Districts nurses provide care and services to residents in the City of Greater Sudbury, Chapleau, Espanola, Manitou Island and Sudbury East. They have had three days of negotiations, with no success. Conciliation is set for November 29.

"Our nurses have played a vital role throughout the pandemic, working in case and contact management, monitoring for any changes in condition of COVID-19 patients recovering at home, and administering COVID-19 vaccines," says McKenna. "In addition, clinical services continue to be delivered to the people in their communities. They have done so, despite enormous pressures and without a contract. It should not be too much to expect that the health unit, which employs these incredible nurses, comes to conciliation ready to offer a fair and respectful contract. They have more than earned it."

ONA is the union representing more than 68,000 registered nurses and health-care professionals, as well as 18,000 nursing student affiliates, providing care in hospitals, long-term care, public health, the community, clinics, and industry.

Visit us at: www.ona.org; Facebook.com/OntarioNurses; www.Twitter.com/OntarioNurses

SOURCE Ontario Nurses' Association

For further information: Sheree Bond, [email protected], (cell): 416-986-8240

Related Links

www.ona.org

