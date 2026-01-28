Underfunding and Understaffing are Bleeding Ontario's Health Care Dry, says Ontario Nurses' Association

TORONTO, Jan. 28, 2026 /CNW/ - The Ontario Nurses' Association (ONA) warns in its pre-budget submission that unless the Ford government delivers a significant and stable funding infusion to the province's public health-care system, Ontarians will pay the price through longer wait times, overcrowded facilities, and diminished quality of care.

Today, ONA Provincial President Erin Ariss, RN, will present ONA's submission to the Standing Committee on Finance and Economic Affairs for pre-budget consultations virtually in Thunder Bay.

"All of our public health-care sectors – hospitals, long-term care, public health, community services and clinics – are underfunded and need stable, predictable funding to plan and deliver safe quality care," says Ariss. "With funding must also come transparency. Too many health-care employers are not upfront about how public dollars are being spent, or whether funding is actually going toward front-line clinical hours."

Ariss adds, "We are seeing an alarming rise in cuts to health-care positions, including by many hospitals who are cutting nurses to balance their budgets, when this should be the absolute last resort. Just a few months ago, the Financial Accountability Office projected that Ontario will lose more than 7,000 nurses by 2028 because of underfunding. This bleeding must stop."

ONA is calling on the Ford government to improve staffing and access to health care by introducing mandatory nurse-to-patient ratios. Ratios are a proven solution that reduce burnout and strengthen recruitment and retention. Other jurisdictions, including British Columbia, Nova Scotia and Manitoba, are already moving forward with staffing ratios.

The implementation of staffing ratios is key to reducing workplace violence, notes Ariss. "Health care is one of the most dangerous sectors in which to work. In 2024, nine out of 10 nurses experienced some form of abuse in the previous year. Ratios will improve safety that benefits patients, residents and clients and staff."

During her presentation, Ariss will also emphasize the need for wage harmonization across all health-care sectors. "Workers in primary care, home care and community care earn significantly less than their hospital counterparts. Wages must be equal if we want to keep our skilled health-care professionals where we need them. Without wage harmonization, these sectors will continue to face great instability and staffing shortages, hurting access for Ontarians."

ONA is the union representing more than 68,000 nurses and health-care professionals, as well as 18,000 nursing student affiliates, providing care in hospitals, long-term care facilities, public health, the community, industry and clinics.

