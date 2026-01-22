'Where's the Plan?' Ontario Nurses' Association Raises Concerns as Six Southeast Public Health Offices Go Staff-Free

TORONTO, Jan. 22, 2026 /CNW/ - Staff at six Southeast Public Health offices have been informed they will be redeployed to other locations by March 1, raising serious concerns about whether essential services will continue to be available at those sites once they are left without staff.

"The offices in Almonte, Gananoque, Kemptville, Napanee, Perth, and Trenton will be unstaffed as of March 1. This raises urgent questions about whether much-needed client services will no longer be available within these locations. Our clients deserve clear answers," notes Ontario Nurses' Association (ONA) Provincial President Erin Ariss. ONA represents some of the workers employed at the affected offices.

"If services are discontinued at these offices, residents may be forced to travel much farther to receive the support they need from Southeast Public Health," says Ariss. "At a time when demand for public health programs is at an all-time high across Ontario, shutting six offices could have dangerous impacts. Residents must continue to receive the vital services they rely on locally."

The Boards of Health reviewed the employer's proposal and clearly indicated they did not support closing these offices to staff effective March 1, yet the employer is pushing ahead, notes Ariss. "There has been no clarity about whether the services will be delivered after March 1 in these offices. Where's the plan?"

Like other areas of health care in Ontario, the Ford government's underfunding of public health has put pressure on the sector to cut programs and services for the province's most vulnerable populations. "Those who need public health services the most often have the least ability to travel long distances to access care," says Ariss. "ONA demands meaningful consultation with residents and staff occur before any permanent decisions are made."

ONA is the union representing 68,000 registered nurses and health-care professionals, as well as 18,000 nursing student affiliates, providing care in hospitals, long-term care facilities, public health, the community, clinics and industry.

SOURCE Ontario Nurses' Association

