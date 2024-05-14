Ontario Non-Profit Housing Association Announces New Grant for Community Housing Providers

TORONTO, May 14, 2024 /CNW/ - The Ontario Non-Profit Housing Association (ONPHA) was recently awarded $1 million of grant funding by the Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing to support their Sector Transformation Enterprise Program (STEP) which offers guidance to community housing providers as they approach their End-of-Mortgage and/or End-of-Operating Agreements. STEP is designed to provide Ontario's community housing providers with access to the expertise and data they need to adequately optimize their business models and navigate the sector transformation efforts ahead of them.

"ONPHA is pleased to receive this funding and put it towards a grant to help housing providers renegotiate their funding agreements with their Service Manager and the Province", said Marlene Coffey, Chief Executive Officer of ONPHA. "The Grant will help housing providers access immediate capacity, better prepare for the transition ahead, and will establish best practices that will be used to develop initiatives for the rest of the sector".

ONPHA's STEP program aims to connect community housing providers with pre-vetted professional services to assist them in preparing for negotiations with their service managers. The grant will allow ONPHA to extend financial support of up to $15,000 for one community housing provider in each service manager area and aims to help ease the financial cost of working with external consulting experts.

In light of the pressing challenges facing the community housing sector after the changes to the Housing Services Act in 2022, this grant will empower providers to approach negotiations from a position of readiness and expertise, ensuring effective preparation for the transformation ahead.

More information about ONPHA's Sector Transformation Enterprise Program visit www.onpha.on.ca/STEP.

About ONPHA's Sector Transformation Community Initiative

On July 1, 2022, changes to the Housing Services Act came into effect as part of the Province's Community Housing Renewal Framework Initiative. It introduced significant changes to the operating environment for community housing, especially for providers entering new funding agreements. ONPHA's Initiative helps organizations understand and interpret the impacts of this legislation.

About ONPHA

Founded in 1988, ONPHA is an independent association funded and directed by its members, representing Ontario's non-profit housing providers. ONPHA leads, supports and advocates for the non-profit housing sector to deliver sustainable, equitable housing and create communities where all people can thrive.

SOURCE Ontario Non-Profit Housing Association (ONPHA)

For further information: Media contact: Sarah Fisch, Communications Lead, Ontario Non-Profit Housing Association, (416) 927-9144 ext.122 | [email protected]