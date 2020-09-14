Ontario Needs to Stay Vigilant

TORONTO, Sept. 14, 2020 /CNW/ - Amid a significant spike in cases today, the Ontario Medical Association (OMA) is urging Ontarians to follow public health measures including keeping their social circle small and is calling on the government to review restrictions on social gatherings.

"I know that people are tired of being vigilant all the time. Socializing outdoors all summer, while great for our mental health, has given us a false sense of security", said OMA President Dr. Samantha Hill. "As the weather gets cooler and we move indoors it's crucial to remember that we must mask and practice social distancing with anyone not inside our 10 person social circle. This means if they aren't in your circle you shouldn't be sitting at a table with them in a bar, restaurant or at home."

The best ways to prevent the spread of COVID-19 remain:

Wearing a mask when indoors in public or outdoors if physical distancing is challenging.

Keeping a physical distance of two metres where possible.

Frequent handwashing.

Maintaining a social circle of 10 people.

In most cases the spike in numbers has been traced back to social gatherings including those in bars, restaurants, at home, a cottage or an event venue.

On July 17 the OMA issued a statement warning about the potential risks of reopening of indoor bars.

"Ontario's doctors will continue to provide their best guidance to the government on issues around reopening", said OMA CEO Allan O'Dette. "As schools open we need to continue to contain the spread of COVID within our communities. We need to do the right thing and that means sacrifices in some areas may be necessary to keep kids safe and in school."

The OMA recently released a series of podcasts featuring interviews with public health physicians in regions across Ontario to provide information to parents directly from the doctors who are working with their local school boards on student safety. Listen to their advice for parents. Individual episodes are also available:

