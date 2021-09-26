Ontario Nature Staff and Volunteers Plant 900 Trees

This ambitious habitat restoration project has been generously funded by the Government of Canada, Lambton Wildlife Inc. (LWI), Sydenham Field Naturalists (SFN) and Ontario Nature members.

This spectacular property protects one of Ontario's most biodiverse waterways. It saves a ribbon of extraordinary diversity of plants and animals in a region that is under intense pressure from development driven by hosting 25 percent of the Canadian population. The nature reserve is home to 38 species at risk and 34 species of mussel. Half of Ontario's bird species breed in or pass through the area during migration.

"The astounding biodiversity remaining within the Sydenham River Watershed despite intense development pressures is a testament to the resiliency of nature. But it needs our help. Restoration work will increase connectivity within the region and increase habitat for rare species. By engaging the community every step of the way, this area will be a haven for future generations of humans and wildlife alike."

– Smera Sukumar, Nature Reserve Manager

We aim to increase our knowledge of the local environment and to work together with SFN, LWI and the community to preserve and enhance the nature reserve. This planting event and our restoration initiatives help us connect communities to nature. Together, we celebrate this conservation success.

Ontario Nature protects wild species and wild spaces through conservation, education and public engagement. A charitable organization, Ontario Nature represents more than 30,000 members and supporters, and 155 member groups across Ontario. For more information, visit ontarionature.org.

SOURCE Ontario Nature

For further information: or media inquiries, contact: John Hassell, Ontario Nature, Director of Communications and Engagement, [email protected] | 416-786-2171

Related Links

https://onnaturemagazine.com/

