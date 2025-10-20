Broad Coalition of Civil Society Organizations Presents Legislative Petition to Repeal Bill 5

TORONTO, Oct. 20, 2025 /CNW/ - On the first day of the Legislative Assembly's Fall session, representatives from Ontario Nature, Legal Advocates for Nature's Defence, National Farmers Union – Ontario and the Canadian Union of Public Employees Ontario are presenting a formal petition with 1,706 signatories to the Legislative Assembly calling on the Government of Ontario to repeal Bill 5, the Protect Ontario by Unleashing our Economy Act.

Bill 5 infringes on Indigenous rights, gives unchecked powers to provincial ministers, dismantles protections for at-risk species, overrides municipal planning and undermines democratic processes.

"Bill 5 threatens the long-term sustainability and well-being of Ontario under the guise of addressing economic uncertainty. Bill 5 is a step in the wrong direction that will further threaten Ontario's most vulnerable species. We need economic solutions that operate in harmony with nature, not in conflict."

– Tony Morris, Conservation Policy and Campaigns Director, Ontario Nature

"Bill 5 is a threat to the rule of law and must be repealed. From eliminating key environmental protections to granting sweeping powers to decide where and to whom laws may or may not apply, the government is undermining the rights of Indigenous communities, the public and nature."

– Kanisha Acharya-Patel, Staff Lawyer, Legal Advocates for Nature's Defence

"Bill 5, the Protect Ontario by Unleashing our Economy Act, 2025 is an unacceptable attack on our lands, livelihoods, and democracy. We demand that Bill 5 be withdrawn immediately. Ontario can only prosper where the rights of people, the health of ecosystems and the rule of law is respected throughout our entire province."

– Max Hansgen, President, National Farmers Union – Ontario

"Alongside the threats that Bill 5 poses to Indigenous rights and environmental safeguards, Bill 5 is a clear and present threat to the rights of working people in Ontario. The law gives Cabinet unlimited power to establish zones in which companies can ignore provincial laws and municipal bylaws, and in which workers have no protections around health and safety, minimum wage or employment rights."

– Fred Hahn, President, CUPE Ontario

The coalition of civil society organizations are ready to work with all parties on alternative legislation to strengthen our economy while respecting Indigenous rights, democratic processes, labour standards and environmental protections.

We acknowledge that there are 46 treaties and other agreements that cover the territory, now called Ontario, and our roles and responsibilities as Treaty partners. We recognize the inherent rights and responsibilities of Indigenous Nations, who have cared for and governed Turtle Island since time immemorial.

Background

Despite significant opposition from Indigenous groups, a broad range of civil society organizations and thousands of Ontarians, the Government of Ontario passed Bill 5 on June 4, 2025.

Ontario Nature protects wild species and wild spaces through conservation, education and public engagement. A charitable organization, it represents 9,500 members, 130,000 supporters and 150 member groups from across Ontario.

Legal Advocates for Nature's Defence (LAND) is an environmental law non-profit dedicated to advancing access to justice in Northern Ontario, to protect nature and Indigenous rights.

National Farmers Union – Ontario (NFU-O) is made up of thousands of passionate, innovative farmers across Ontario working for a food system that is better for farmers, eaters, and the land.

Canadian Union of Public Employees-Ontario (CUPE-O) has over 300,000 members and is a strong voice for rights and fairness for our members and our communities.

John Hassell | Communications and Engagement Director, Editor - Ontario Nature | [email protected] | 416-786-2171; Kanisha Acharya-Patel | Staff Lawyer - LAND | [email protected] | 778-903-6840; Max Hansgen | President - NFU-O | [email protected] | 613-464-1251; Mary Unan | Communications Representative - CUPE Ontario | [email protected] | 647-390-9839