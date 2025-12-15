Indigenous Grassroots Intervention in Bill 5 Court Challenge Asserts Bill 5 Ignores Indigenous Law, Harms Rights and Culture

ATTAWAPISKAT FIRST NATION, ON, NORTH BAY, ON and TKARONTO, Dec. 15, 2025 /CNW/ - Ramon Kataquapit and Michel Koostachin – both from Attawapiskat First Nation – are seeking to intervene in ongoing litigation by nine First Nations challenging the legality of Ontario's Bill 5 (Protect Ontario by Unleashing our Economy Act, 2025).

Represented by Legal Advocates for Nature's Defence (LAND) with the support of Ontario Nature, Ramon Kataquapit and Michel Koostachin reflect the voices of youth and the grassroots and together, argue Bill 5 is unconstitutional based on the Government of Ontario's failure to meaningfully engage with impacted community members or consider Indigenous knowledge and law. Their pleadings also highlight the significant negative implications for lands and waters that are inherently connected to Indigenous rights and culture.

The interveners are among those from Treaty 9 lands in northern Ontario who stand to be most directly and permanently affected by the impacts of Bill 5 on land, water, culture and community well-being. Ramon is the founder of the Indigenous youth organization Okiniwak. Michel is the founder of the Friends of the Attawapiskat River.

Ontario Nature has partnered with LAND, an environmental law non-profit based in Northern Ontario, to ensure these critically important Indigenous perspectives can be fully resourced and brought to court. Both organizations are also calling for the repeal of Bill 5.

According to Ramon Kataquapit:

"Bill 5 is not just another law – it's another step in the long history of assimilating First Nations. When a government gives itself the power to override environmental protections, hidden in that fine print is the power to override our Treaties. That means eroding our rights, our lands, and our very identity as Indigenous peoples. We're going to court because Bill 5 threatens not only our Nations, but the rights of all Canadians and the environment we all depend on."

According to Michel Koostachin:

"When you damage the muskeg, the rivers, the animals – you disturb everything that's important to us, for life. Bill 5 will cause devastation to our lands and waters, and those impacts won't stop with us – they will be carried by our children, our grandchildren. That's why we're standing up. We have a responsibility to protect the integrity the land, not just for us, but for those yet to be born."

According to Kerrie Blaise, Founder and Legal Counsel at LAND:

"This is a significant moment – giving the court a unique chance to hear directly from courageous and determined Indigenous grassroots and youth leaders. We're going to court so that their voices are not excluded from decisions that directly affect their lands, waters, and families. At the heart of justice is ensuring that those who stand to be most directly affected are heard, and that their knowledge, teachings, and laws are not pushed aside - but respected and relied upon in finding a way forward."

According to Tony Morris, Conservation Policy and Campaigns Director at Ontario Nature:

"Ontario Nature is proud to provide financial and other support to LAND and Indigenous rights holders in challenging Bill 5, which threatens our most vulnerable species, gives unchecked powers to provincial ministers, undermines democratic processes and infringes on Indigenous rights."

Legal Advocates for Nature's Defence is an environmental law non-profit based in Northern Ontario dedicated to advancing access to justice, to protect nature and Indigenous rights.

Ontario Nature protects wild species and wild spaces through conservation, education and public engagement. Ontario Nature is a charitable organization representing 9,500 members, 130,000 supporters and 150 member groups from across Ontario.

