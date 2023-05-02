Ontario museums celebrate May is Museum Month and showcase their contributions to the well-being and to the sustainable development of our communities.

TORONTO, May 2, 2023 /CNW/ - The Ontario Museum Association encourages all Ontarians to add a museum to their local travel plans! Celebrated annually since 2000, May is Museum Month/Mai, Mois des Musées is a program of the Ontario Museum Association and celebrated by Ontario's 700+ museums, galleries, and heritage sites, their 11,000 employees, and 37,000 volunteers. May is Museum Month provides an opportunity to promote Ontario's heritage and cultural assets, which demonstrate consistent economic and social return on investment, enhancing their benefit and value for communities across the province.

The Honourable Neil Lumsden, Ontario's Minister of Tourism Culture and Sport, offered well wishes to the province's museum sector in celebration of May is Museum Month: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h1A781VGYP4

Municipalities across the province, including Toronto, Ottawa, Thunder Bay, Sudbury, Oshawa, Sault Ste. Marie, Brockville, Grimsby, and Northumberland County have also issued proclamations that May is Museum Month!

May is Museum Month coincides with International Museum Day on May 18th, a worldwide initiative of the International Council of Museums to highlight museums as key contributors to the wellbeing and to the sustainable development of our communities. As trusted public institutions, museums create a cascading effect to foster positive change – from supporting climate action and fostering inclusivity, to tackling social isolation and improving mental health, to advancing Truth and Reconciliation.

May is Museum Month/Mai, Mois des Musées, also provides an opportunity to recognize the vital role museums play in helping to achieve recovery and reinvigoration across Ontario. Despite the ongoing challenges of the pandemic, museums have exhibited resilience and delivered valuable engagement, serving their communities where possible. The support from all levels of government means that museums can continue to make our communities vibrant and vital places to live, work, visit and invest.

May is Museum Month / Mai, Mois des Musées and International Museum Day are an opportunity to remind us that Ontario museums can help our province rebuild and emerge stronger from the global pandemic. The OMA encourages everyone to rediscover our local community museums in celebration of International Museum Day and May is Museum Month.

Museums are ready to welcome local visitors and tourists alike, with safe, in-person experiences, new exhibits and programs, and many seasonal attractions opening for the summer.

Please see a sample of events and offerings across the province, below:

Central Ontario:

Georgina Pioneer Museum & Archives: Rise to Rebellion: an Interactive Re-creation of the 1837 Rebellion of Upper Canada , May 11 & 12: [https://www.georgina.ca/tourism-information/georgina-pioneer-village-and-archives]

Rise to Rebellion: an Interactive Re-creation of the 1837 Rebellion of , & 12: [https://www.georgina.ca/tourism-information/georgina-pioneer-village-and-archives] Aga Khan Museum: Local or Global? The Future of Diaspora and Immigration Museums Panel Discussion, May 17 : [ https://agakhanmuseum.org/programs/global-conversations-local-or-global]

Local or Global? The Future of Diaspora and Immigration Museums Panel Discussion, : https://agakhanmuseum.org/programs/global-conversations-local-or-global] Lincoln Museum and Cultural Centre: Black on the Bruce Trail presentation, May 18 : [https://lincolnmuseum.ca/whats-on/event-calendar]

Black on the Bruce Trail presentation, : [https://lincolnmuseum.ca/whats-on/event-calendar] Whitchurch-Stouffville Museum & Community Centre: Museum Open House – Free Admission, May 20 : [https://townofws.ca/play/museum/museum-events/]

Museum Open House – Free Admission, : [https://townofws.ca/play/museum/museum-events/] Scugog Shores Museum Village: Opens for the summer May 24 : [https://www.scugog.ca/en/live-and-play/Scugog-Shores-Museum-Village.aspx?_mid_=102528 ]

Opens for the summer : [https://www.scugog.ca/en/live-and-play/Scugog-Shores-Museum-Village.aspx?_mid_=102528 ] Hillary House National Historic Site: The Life and Times of Alfred Lafferty : A Black Educator and Lawyer presentation, May 24 ; [https://aurorahs.com/life-and-times-alfred-lafferty-0]

Eastern Ontario:

Carleton Place & Beckwith Heritage Museum: Coronation Picnic, May 7 : [http://www.cpbheritagemuseum.com/events.html]

Coronation Picnic, : [http://www.cpbheritagemuseum.com/events.html] Vanier Museopark: Chef Marc Lépine cooks for the Vanier Museopark!, May 9 : [https://museoparc.ca/activities-and-events/chef-marc-lepine-cooks-for-the-vanier-museopark/]

Chef cooks for the Vanier Museopark!, : [https://museoparc.ca/activities-and-events/chef-marc-lepine-cooks-for-the-vanier-museopark/] Bytown Museum: Summer Opening, May 12 : [https://bytownmuseum.com/]

Summer Opening, : [https://bytownmuseum.com/] Glengarry Pioneer Museum: Behind the Scenes Open House, May 21 : [https://glengarrypioneermuseum.ca/]

South-Western Ontario:

Wallaceburg & District Museum: Open House, May 11 : [https://www.wallaceburgmuseum.ca/]

Open House, : [https://www.wallaceburgmuseum.ca/] Stratford Perth Museum: Together on this Land Hands-on Experience, May 13 : [https://www.stratfordperthmuseum.ca/together-on-this-land/]

Together on this Land Hands-on Experience, : [https://www.stratfordperthmuseum.ca/together-on-this-land/] Grey Roots Museum and Archives: The Early Black Settlers of Negro Creek presentation, May 13 : [https://greyroots.com/exhibit-event-program/early-black-settlers-negro-creek]

The Early Black Settlers of Negro Creek presentation, : [https://greyroots.com/exhibit-event-program/early-black-settlers-negro-creek] Bell Homestead National Historic Site: May is Museum Month Open House, May 20 : [https://www.brantford.ca/en/bell-homestead-national-historic-site-has-a-lot-to-offer-this-may.aspx]

May is Museum Month Open House, : [https://www.brantford.ca/en/bell-homestead-national-historic-site-has-a-lot-to-offer-this-may.aspx] Oil Museum of Canada : Stuck in a Rock – Oil Industry in Craigleith virtual talk, May 25 : [https://calendar.lambtonmuseums.ca/oilmuseum/Detail/2023-05-25-1900-Virtual-Talk-Stuck-in-a-Rock-Oil-Industry-in-Craig]

Northern Ontario:

The Muse ( Kenora ): 50th Anniversary of Kenora's Bank Robbery: Presentation by author Joe Ralko , May 10 : [https://themusekenora.ca/event/devils-gap-bank-robbery/]

50th Anniversary of Bank Robbery: Presentation by author , : [https://themusekenora.ca/event/devils-gap-bank-robbery/] Museum of Northern History: Mother's Day Brunch, May 13 : [https://www.kirklandlake.ca/things_to_do/museum_of_northern_history]

Mother's Day Brunch, : [https://www.kirklandlake.ca/things_to_do/museum_of_northern_history] Mattawa Museum: Opens for the season May 18 [https://mattawamuseum.ca/]

Background:

About May is Museum Month: #ONMuseumMonth #MayIsMuseumMonth

About the Ontario Museum Association:

The Ontario Museum Association strengthens capacity among institutions and individuals active in Ontario's museum sector, facilitates excellence and best practices, and improves the communication and collaboration of its membership. The Association advocates for the important role of Ontario's museums to society, working with all stakeholders, related sectors and industries, and other professional organizations. Read more here: https://members.museumsontario.ca/

Donate to the Ontario Museum Association through CanadaHelps here: https://www.canadahelps.org/en/charities/ontario-museum-association/

About Ontario Museums:

Ontario has more than 700 museums, galleries, and heritage sites that welcome more than 19.4 million in-person visits a year

has more than 700 museums, galleries, and heritage sites that welcome more than 19.4 million in-person visits a year Ontario's museums contribute an estimated $1.6 billion in total economic value annually

museums contribute an estimated in total economic value annually Ontario museums employ 11,000 people across the province

museums employ 11,000 people across the province More than 37,000 volunteers contribute 3.6 million hours a year in support of Ontario's museums

museums 77% of Ontario museums offer programs linked to school curriculum, welcoming 2 million visits by Ontario school children every year

museums offer programs linked to school curriculum, welcoming 2 million visits by school children every year Ontario museum websites welcome 112.8 million visits a year – 4 visits per second!

museum websites welcome 112.8 million visits a year – 4 visits per second! Museums in Ontario have engaging digital content: pictures, video, even virtual reality!

About International Museum Day 2022: Museums, Sustainability and Wellbeing:

A worldwide initiative of the International Council of Museums, organized each year on and around May 18th. On this day, participating museums plan creative events and activities related to the International Museum Day theme, engage with their public and realise the full transformative potential that museums have for sustainable development and wellbeing!

Read more HERE: https://imd.icom.museum/

For any questions about May is Museum Month, Ontario museums, or museum events in your local area, members of the media may contact: Robin Etherington. Interim Executive Director, Ontario Museum Association, [email protected], 416-348-8672