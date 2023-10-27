Ontario Museum Association Announces Awards of Excellence 2023 Recipients

TORONTO, Oct. 27, 2023 /CNW/ - On October 27, 2023, the Ontario Museum Association (OMA) presented the OMA Awards of Excellence 2023 following the OMA's virtual Annual General Meeting.

This year, the OMA will showcase the impressive accomplishments of the Award Recipients in a social media campaign beginning on Monday, October 30.

The OMA Awards of Excellence recognize institutions and individuals who make outstanding contributions to the museum field in Ontario, and whose innovative work inspires their colleagues, Ontarians, and visitors from across Canada and around the world. Ontario museums are vital assets to their communities, not only as interpreters and champions of cultural heritage, history, science, and art, but also as community centers for educational programs and social events for Ontarians of all ages, backgrounds, and abilities. The nominees and recipients of the 2023 OMA Awards of Excellence exemplify the power of museums and museum workers to play integral roles in their communities.

Congratulations to the OMA Awards of Excellence 2023 recipients in the following categories:

Excellence in Publications Laurie Kilgour-Walsh, Art Gallery of Hamilton for Artful Moments: Shared Learning Excellence in Exhibitions Shingwauk Residential Schools Centre for Reclaiming Shingwauk Hall Honourable Mention in Exhibitions Pickering Museum Village for Greenwood Blacksmith Shop Excellence in Special Projects Bytown Museum for Exhibition Renewal Honourable Mention in Special Projects York Region District Schoolboard for No. 2 Construction Battalion Excellence in Community Engagement Textile Museum of Canada for Gathering Excellence in Programs Denis Longchamps, Canadian Clay and Glass Gallery for Creative Connections: Arts & Dementia Volunteer Service Phil Spencer, Toronto Railway Museum Promising Leadership Deanna Way, Quinte Natural History Museum Distinguished Career Lori Nelson, MUSE: Lake of the Woods Museum and Douglas Family Art Centre

Read about each of the recipients and Honourable Mentions here: https://members.museumsontario.ca/programs-events/awards-of-excellence

Quote:

In this "post-pandemic" era, our work as museum professionals presents us with many challenges but also with the opportunity to engage and inspire our communities to thoughtfully ponder the issues of the day. Like a mirror, museums help the visiting public reflect upon various aspects of life's realities. Our 2023 OMA Awards of Excellence recipients have, through their collective efforts, inspired our association of museum professionals with initiatives which significantly advance the ideals of diversity, equity and inclusion for all the people of Ontario. ­– Joe Corrigan, OMA Awards of Excellence Committee Chair

About the Ontario Museum Association:

The Ontario Museum Association (OMA) strengthens capacity among institutions and individuals active in Ontario's museum sector, facilitates excellence and best practices, and improves the communication and collaboration of its membership. The OMA advocates for the important role of Ontario's museums to society, working with all stakeholders, related sectors and industries, and other professional organizations. Each year, millions of visitors to Ontario's 700 community museums experience programs and exhibitions that tell our collective story and contribute to our identity and sense of place.

https://members.museumsontario.ca

For further information: Sandy Chan, Executive Director, Ontario Museum Association, 50 Baldwin Street, Toronto, ON M5T 1L4, [email protected]