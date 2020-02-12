Ontario Medical Association Statement on Dr. Jennifer Kagan and Daughter Keira Kagan

TORONTO, Feb. 12, 2020 /CNW/ - This is a sad week for doctors across Ontario. One of our own has lost a young child, four-year old Keira, under dramatic and public circumstances. Dr. Jennifer Kagan, mother to Keira and nine-month old Joseph, is a palliative care physician in Brampton. Keira's body was recovered yesterday. The cause of death is currently under investigation.

I hope we can all take a moment to hold our fellow physician, Dr. Kagan, in our hearts, thoughts and prayers during this tragic time. She describes Keira as a spunky, resilient little girl who wanted to change the world.

While there remain many questions to be answered, we are aware that Dr. Kagan and her husband, Phil Viater were actively pursuing legal means to protect Keira from what they perceived as threats to Keira's safety.

Despite following appropriate legal channels and using resources many women don't have in challenging custody battles, the legal system forced Dr. Kagan to leave Keira in the care of her biological father. The weekend of February 7-9, 2020 was the last weekend he was to have Keira in his care before potentially losing unsupervised access.

"I did not end up like Elana, but I couldn't save my precious daughter," Dr. Kagan is quoted as saying, a reference to Dr. Elana Fric – a physician victim of intimate partner violence. Keira's mother is hoping Keira's memory and story can bring about system change.

Today, let us come together and embrace our own who are suffering: Dr. Kagan and her family, and other physician colleagues who may be struggling to protect themselves and their families. For those who wish to contribute, a gofundme account is online here.

