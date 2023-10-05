TORONTO, Oct. 5, 2023 /CNW/ - The Ontario Medical Association is pleased to announce the appointment of Kimberly Moran as the organization's new chief executive officer.

Moran is a highly respected health-care leader and accomplished executive with more than 30 years of senior leadership experience. She begins her new role with the OMA on Dec. 4.

Ontario Medical Association names Kimberly Moran as new CEO (CNW Group/Ontario Medical Association)

"We are thrilled to welcome Kimberly Moran as the new CEO of the OMA," said Dr. Cathy Faulds, chair of the OMA Board of Directors. "She is a results-driven leader who has been a champion for physicians and an advocate for improving the health-care system for years. Her depth and diversity of experience and her reputation with stakeholders across the province and the country make her the perfect candidate for this important role."

Moran comes to the OMA from her most recent role as the president and CEO of the Ontario College of Family Physicians. In this position, she was able to unite stakeholders around a common purpose and vision of attracting new and sustainable funding in the health-care system. Her efforts resulted in key successes including a record $200 million investment in primary care from the Canada Health Transfer.

"I am inspired by the challenge of building a better health-care system and working to ensure Ontario is the best place in the country for our doctors to provide patient care," said Moran. "The OMA has made great strides on these and many other issues and I am excited to lead the organization into the future."

With a professional background as a chartered accountant, Moran has held leadership roles with UNICEF Canada and Children's Mental Health Ontario, where she served as president and CEO. In that role, she was able to attract an unprecedented 30 per cent increase in funding for child and youth mental health.

She is a trusted and sought-after adviser with the provincial government, where she was a member of the Premier's Council on Improving Health Care and Ending Hallway Medicine. She is also well-regarded in academia and has been a strategic adviser to the dean of medicine at the University of Toronto, where she was instrumental in creating a strategy to attract sustainable investment in research.

Her leadership also established groundbreaking equity, diversity, inclusivity and decolonization programs at the OCFP and Children's Mental Health Ontario.

"Kim is a collaborative leader who encourages innovative solutions and thinking among her teams and partners," said Dr. Faulds. "I know our more than 43,000 members, as well as the staff at the OMA, will appreciate working with her and achieving more than they ever thought possible."

John Bozzo will remain interim CEO until Dec. 4, when Moran begins. He will continue assisting with the transition through December. The OMA is grateful to Bozzo for his leadership through this period of transition.

