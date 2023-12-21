Ontario man ordered to refrain from representing himself as a professional engineer

TORONTO, Dec. 21, 2023 /CNW/ - The Ontario Superior Court of Justice in Toronto has ordered MICHAEL STEPHEN ARCHER of Toronto, Ontario, to refrain from engaging in the practice of professional engineering, offering to the public services that engage the practice of professional engineering, using the title of "Professional Engineer" or "P.Eng." as an occupational or business designation, and making or using an engineering seal, without an engineering licence. Professional Engineers Ontario (PEO), the licensing and regulating body for professional engineering in the province, sought the order in the interest of public safety.

In 2022 and 2023, Mr. Archer, who is not a professional engineer, repeatedly used the title of "P.Eng." as an occupational designation. He additionally threatened to practice professional engineering, to provide to the public services within the practice of professional engineering, and to make and use an engineer's seal without being licensed, contrary to the Professional Engineers Act. The Ontario Superior Court's order prohibits him from continuing to engage in this type of conduct. The Court also ordered Mr. Archer to pay costs of $25,000 to PEO.

PEO continues to investigate this matter as part of its mandate to protect the public interest and especially public safety. Anyone in possession of a sealed or stamped document or certification bearing the name "M.S. Archer", "Michael Stephen Archer", or who has engaged any such person for professional engineering or inspection services, is encouraged to contact PEO's enforcement hotline immediately at 416-840-1444 or 1-800-339-3716 ext 1444, or by writing to the regulator at [email protected].

Matthew Howe and Jeffrey Wang, both from the Toronto law firm Polley Faith LLP, represented PEO on the matter.

PEO reminds the public that the unauthorized use of anything purporting to be a professional engineer's seal on construction or design drawings is an offence under the Act. In certain circumstances, such conduct can result in charges under the Criminal Code of Canada. Breach of an order prohibiting an unlicensed person from holding out as a professional engineer may also result in serious judicial consequences.

How to verify licensure

To check whether an individual is licensed or a firm holds a certificate of authorization (C of A), prospective clients and employers can search the directories of practitioners (licence and C of A holders) at https://peo.on.ca/directory. To report unlicensed individuals and unauthorized companies, contact PEO's enforcement hotline at 416-840-1444 or 1-800-339-3716, ext. 1444, or email [email protected].

