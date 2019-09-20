Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - September 19, 2019
Sep 20, 2019, 00:10 ET
TORONTO, Sept. 19, 2019 /CNW/ -
Thursday 19/09/2019
Daily Grand Regular Draw
06, 19, 24, 35, 46 Grand No 02
Daily Grand Bonus Information
$25,000 a YEAR for LIFE
04, 22, 25, 32, 37
06, 08, 19, 22, 46
11, 13, 20, 28, 32
15, 24, 25, 36, 49
22, 37, 39, 41, 44
POKER LOTTO
Winning Hand: 3-S, 7-H, 7-C, 2-D, A-D.
|
Legend:
|
C = CLUB,
|
H = HEART,
|
S = SPADE,
|
D = DIAMOND
|
J = JACK,
|
Q = QUEEN,
|
K = KING,
|
A = ACE
MEGA DICE LOTTO
1, 2, 14, 15, 26 & 30 Bonus 25.
PICK-2: 6 1
PICK-3: 4 5 6
PICK-4: 0 7 7 9
ENCORE: 9490646
DAILY KENO
3, 5, 8, 11, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25,
29, 32, 40, 42, 45, 46, 48, 53, 56, 69.
MidDay lottery winning numbers
PICK-2: 0 7
PICK-3: 6 0 6
PICK-4: 0 2 4 5
ENCORE: 6149794
DAILY KENO
1, 4, 7, 12, 13, 15, 22, 25, 35, 39,
43, 45, 47, 48, 49, 51, 52, 54, 61, 66.
WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results
|
CATEGORY:
|
BEARS
|
COTTAGE
|
MOUNTAINS
|
POUTINE
|
SALMON
|
SKIING
