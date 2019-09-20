Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - September 19, 2019

TORONTO, Sept. 19, 2019 /CNW/ -

Thursday 19/09/2019

Daily Grand Regular Draw

06, 19, 24, 35, 46 Grand No 02

Daily Grand Bonus Information

$25,000 a YEAR for LIFE

04, 22, 25, 32, 37

06, 08, 19, 22, 46

11, 13, 20, 28, 32

15, 24, 25, 36, 49

22, 37, 39, 41, 44

POKER LOTTO

Winning Hand: 3-S, 7-H, 7-C, 2-D, A-D.

Legend: C = CLUB, H = HEART, S = SPADE, D = DIAMOND

J = JACK, Q = QUEEN, K = KING, A = ACE

MEGA DICE LOTTO

1, 2, 14, 15, 26 & 30 Bonus 25.

PICK-2: 6 1

PICK-3: 4 5 6

PICK-4: 0 7 7 9

ENCORE: 9490646

DAILY KENO

3, 5, 8, 11, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25,

29, 32, 40, 42, 45, 46, 48, 53, 56, 69.

MidDay lottery winning numbers

PICK-2: 0 7

PICK-3: 6 0 6

PICK-4: 0 2 4 5

ENCORE: 6149794

DAILY KENO

1, 4, 7, 12, 13, 15, 22, 25, 35, 39,

43, 45, 47, 48, 49, 51, 52, 54, 61, 66.

WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results

CATEGORY:

CANADIAN THINGS BEARS COTTAGE MOUNTAINS POUTINE SALMON SKIING

© 2019 Califon Productions, Inc. "Wheel of Fortune" is a registered trademark of Califon Productions, Inc. All rights reserved.

SOURCE OLG Winners

For further information: OLG, 1-888-946-6716

Related Links

www.olg.ca

