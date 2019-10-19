Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - October 18, 2019

TORONTO, Oct. 18, 2019 /CNW/ -

Friday 18/10/2019

LOTTO MAX estimated jackpot $32 million

LottoMax MAIN Draw

03, 21, 29, 37, 40, 43 & 44 Bonus 38

POKER LOTTO

Winning Hand: 4-S, Q-H, Q-S, 7-D, 9-D.

Legend: C = CLUB, H = HEART, S = SPADE, D = DIAMOND

J = JACK, Q = QUEEN, K = KING, A = ACE

MEGA DICE LOTTO

7, 13, 14, 22, 24 & 37 Bonus 9.

PICK-2: 7 1

PICK-3: 4 7 9

PICK-4: 2 6 1 4

ENCORE: 5884373

DAILY KENO

8, 10, 12, 16, 22, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29,

32, 34, 38, 40, 41, 49, 53, 58, 60, 70.

MidDay lottery winning numbers

PICK-2: 9 5

PICK-3: 3 4 0

PICK-4: 7 0 4 2

ENCORE: 5571630

DAILY KENO

3, 6, 7, 14, 16, 18, 19, 26, 27, 30,

31, 32, 33, 41, 45, 46, 47, 52, 61, 70.

WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results

CATEGORY:

CANADIAN THINGS BEARS MAPLE PINE SHOVEL TOBOGGAN WINTER

© 2019 Califon Productions, Inc. "Wheel of Fortune" is a registered trademark of Califon Productions, Inc. All rights reserved.

SOURCE OLG Winners

For further information: OLG, 1-888-946-6716

