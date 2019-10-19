Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - October 18, 2019
Oct 19, 2019, 00:01 ET
TORONTO, Oct. 18, 2019 /CNW/ -
Friday 18/10/2019
LOTTO MAX estimated jackpot $32 million
LottoMax MAIN Draw
03, 21, 29, 37, 40, 43 & 44 Bonus 38
POKER LOTTO
Winning Hand: 4-S, Q-H, Q-S, 7-D, 9-D.
|
Legend:
|
C = CLUB,
|
H = HEART,
|
S = SPADE,
|
D = DIAMOND
|
J = JACK,
|
Q = QUEEN,
|
K = KING,
|
A = ACE
MEGA DICE LOTTO
7, 13, 14, 22, 24 & 37 Bonus 9.
PICK-2: 7 1
PICK-3: 4 7 9
PICK-4: 2 6 1 4
ENCORE: 5884373
DAILY KENO
8, 10, 12, 16, 22, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29,
32, 34, 38, 40, 41, 49, 53, 58, 60, 70.
MidDay lottery winning numbers
PICK-2: 9 5
PICK-3: 3 4 0
PICK-4: 7 0 4 2
ENCORE: 5571630
DAILY KENO
3, 6, 7, 14, 16, 18, 19, 26, 27, 30,
31, 32, 33, 41, 45, 46, 47, 52, 61, 70.
WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results
|
CATEGORY:
|
BEARS
|
MAPLE
|
PINE
|
SHOVEL
|
TOBOGGAN
|
WINTER
