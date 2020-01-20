Ontario Long Term Care Association continues partnerships with Arjo Canada, Cardinal Health Canada and Essity Canada Inc. to advance quality of care for Ontario's seniors

TORONTO, Jan. 20, 2020 /CNW/ - The Ontario Long Term Care Association is pleased to announce its continued partnership with three major industry players - Arjo Canada, Cardinal Health Canada and Essity Canada Inc. who continue to demonstrate their leadership in long-term care by renewing their Corporate Alliance Partnership commitments in 2020.

The Corporate Alliance Partnership (CAP) program offers exclusive, customized marketing platforms throughout the year and is designed to provide a platform for three commercial partners to work closely and inform the Ontario Long Term Care Association on key industry findings, as well as educational opportunities to its membership.

"We are grateful for the continuation of the CAP partnership program which allows the Association to support its members in knowledge-building and helping to promote safe, quality long-term care for Ontario's seniors," said Donna Duncan, CEO of the Ontario Long Term Care Association. "Now more than ever, the focus on quality and innovation in long-term care is critical to our success in meeting the needs of today and tomorrow's long-term care residents."

The Ontario Long Term Care Association is the largest association of long-term care providers in Ontario and the only association that represents the full mix of long-term care operators — private, not-for-profit, charitable, and municipal. The Association represents nearly 70% of Ontario's 630 long-term care homes, located in communities across the province. Our members provide care and accommodation services to more than 70,000 residents annually.

