Ontario Liberal Platform to Put Parents First with Childcare Plan

Ontario Liberals commit to ending Ford's fight against $10/day childcare

TORONTO, Feb. 21, 2022 /CNW/ - "The past year has been especially hard on parents in Ontario, and they deserve a Premier that puts them first. That is why Doug Ford must end his petty fight with parents and sign the Federal childcare deal to make $10/day childcare a reality for all Ontarians," said Ontario Liberal Leader, Steven Del Duca.

"If elected in June affordable childcare will be one of our first priorities and within 100 days of taking office, we will also cut the cost of before and after-school care by more than 50% to $10/day."