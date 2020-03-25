Ontario is coming together to protect nurses from COVID-19

WeRPN applauds those who have supplied personal protection equipment (PPE) and urges others to do the same.

TORONTO, March 25, 2020 /CNW/ - Yesterday, the Registered Practical Nurses Association of Ontario (WeRPN) issued an open letter to Ontarians asking for personal protection equipment (PPE) to protect nurses and the response has been heartwarming. But there is still more that can be done to save lives.

Various industries such as construction, manufacturing and dentistry, as well as educational facilities, have PPE supplies. With the expected shortage due to COVID-19, Ontario nurses are urging leaders from these organizations to re-direct equipment to those on the frontlines of the pandemic.

"During a stressful time for nurses, the community response we have received from this request has been inspiring," said Dianne Martin, CEO of WeRPN. "We have heard stories of construction workers giving their N-95 masks directly to nurses and veterinarian offices alerting the government of supplies they have on hand. However, there is still much more that can be done to save the lives of nurses – and ultimately, Ontarians."

WeRPN is urgently asking organizations to visit Ontario Together and inform the government of any life-saving equipment available.

"We will not abandon people or communities needing care," said Martin. "All we ask, is please don't abandon us."

