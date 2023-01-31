Ontario Hospitals Recognized for Excellence in Health Research

TORONTO, Jan. 31, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, 19 Ontario hospitals have been recognized for excellence in research by being named to Research Infosource Inc.'s annual list of the Top 40 Research Hospitals in Canada.

Each year, Research Infosource Inc. releases a list of the Top 40 Research Hospitals in Canada, which is determined by total research spend by institute with investments for each organization coming primarily from philanthropy, government and industry.

"The Ontario Hospital Association (OHA) congratulates each of these highly skilled research teams for their continued dedication and passion for scientific discovery and advancement," said Anthony Dale, President and CEO of the OHA. "Nearly half of the Canadian organizations recognized today are located in Ontario and the OHA is proud of the crucial role that Ontario research hospitals play in the Canadian research ecosystem."

Ontario hospitals are top drivers of health research and innovation in Canada, and their unique clinical connection to science has been vital to key advancements in patient care. Hospital-based research occurs at the intersection of patients, clinicians, clinician-scientists, and other researchers with linkages to universities, medical schools, specialized institutes, and leading-edge biotech firms. In no other setting are researchers as connected to patients or as involved in the delivery of care as in hospitals. The sector has been built up over decades with world-class scientists and international and commercial connections.

"As all levels of government seek to emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic and build a stronger health care system, the importance of research and innovation has never been more important," said Dale. "Enhancing and leveraging the existing role of hospital-based research and innovation will be critical to strengthening our health care system, economy, and competitiveness on a global scale."

The following Ontario hospitals have been named among the Top 40 Research Hospitals in Canada for 2022:

Baycrest

Bruyère

Centre for Addiction and Mental Health

Children's Hospital of Eastern Ontario

Hamilton Health Sciences

Holland Bloorview Kids Rehabilitation Hospital

Hôpital Montfort

Hospital for Sick Children

Kingston Health Sciences Centre

London Health Sciences Centre/ St. Joseph's Health Care London

The Ottawa Hospital

Sinai Health

St. Joseph's Healthcare Hamilton

Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre

The Royal

Trillium Health Partners

Unity Health Toronto

University Health Network

Women's College Hospital

