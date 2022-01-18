Ontario Hospitals Recognized for Contributions to Health Research in Canada

"Ontario hospitals are powerful engines of innovation and discovery with world-class scientific talent," said Anthony Dale, President and CEO of the Ontario Hospital Association (OHA). "The OHA and its membership congratulates the 19 hospitals that have been recognized for 2021 and applauds these organizations for the significant contributions made over the past year to health research in Canada."

Hospital-based research occurs at the unique intersection of patients, clinicians, clinician-scientists and other researchers with linkages to universities, medical schools, specialized institutes and leading-edge biotech firms that develop and commercialize new treatments. In no other setting are researchers as connected to patients or as involved in the delivery of care as in hospitals. Ontario research hospitals have a strategically important role that cannot be fulfilled by any other research sector, bringing tremendous value to individuals and the health care system.

Now, as the provincial and federal governments begin to plan for recovery from the global COVID-19 pandemic, renewed support for research and innovation is more important than ever before.

"Over the past two years, the expertise and dedication of researchers, clinician-scientists and teams from Ontario's hospitals have resulted in remarkable breakthroughs in the fight against COVID-19," Dale said. "The race to save lives and recover our economies rests on science and the continued contributions from Ontario's hospitals to the global research and innovation ecosystem."

The following Ontario hospitals have been included in the 2021 top 40 ranking:

University Health Network

Hospital for Sick Children

Hamilton Health Sciences

The Ottawa Hospital

London Health Sciences Centre/ St. Joseph's Health Care London

Health Care London Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre

Sinai Health

Unity Health Toronto

Centre for Addiction and Mental Health

Baycrest

St. Joseph's Healthcare Hamilton

Healthcare Hamilton Children's Hospital of Eastern Ontario

Kingston Health Sciences Centre

Women's College Hospital

The Royal

Holland Bloorview Kids Rehabilitation Hospital

Bruyère

Hôpital Montfort

Health Sciences North

