OHA Response to ONA Central Arbitration Award

TORONTO, Sept. 3, 2025 /CNW/ - "Today, the Board of Arbitration, chaired by Sheri Price, issued its award that settles the terms and conditions of the central collective agreement between Ontario's hospitals, as represented by the Ontario Hospital Association (OHA), and the Ontario Nurses' Association (ONA).

Ontario's hospitals deeply value the hard work and incredible dedication of all health care workers on the frontline. Nurses play a critical role in Ontario's health care system and are integral to the provision of high-quality care.

The hospital sector has made significant progress in addressing staffing challenges in recent years. Ontario's hospital workforce has grown by more than 40,000 health care workers since 2019/20, to a total size of over 280,000. Hospitals have hired 7,500 more Registered Nurses over this period and there are now over 71,000 nursing positions filled across the province.

As a result of arbitration decisions in previous years, Registered Nurses have seen wage increases of 21.25 per cent over the last five years, bringing the average Registered Nurse annual salary to $112,476, with a total cost across hospitals of $1.139 billion.

Ontario's hospitals take their role of managing public resources seriously – and the collective bargaining process must be reflective of the financial realities everyone faces today. This award fails to do so. There is also continued need for hospitals to leverage innovation, partnerships and technology to revolutionize care. Quality patient care includes innovation in technology and health care services as well as flexibility with increasing scopes of practice for health care workers, utilizing multidisciplinary teams, and partnerships with other health care providers.

The OHA has a strong record of negotiating multiple collective agreements with each of the other major hospital unions over the last 15 years but unfortunately has not been able to do so with ONA. We are hopeful that these parties will be able to work together through the collective bargaining process to reach a negotiated agreement in future rounds.

- Kirk LeMessurier, Chief, Communications and Public Affairs, Ontario Hospital Association

Ontario Hospital Association

Established in 1924, the OHA serves as the voice of the province's public hospitals, supporting them through advocacy, knowledge translation and member engagement, labour relations, and data and analytics with the goal of helping hospitals build a better health system. The OHA is also attuned to the broader strategic questions facing the future of the province's health care system and we work to ensure Ontario's hospitals have a voice in shaping this longer-term vision.

SOURCE Ontario Hospital Association

For more information: Michelle MacLeod Hourigan, Director of Public Affairs, Ontario Hospital Association, [email protected]