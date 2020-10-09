Ontario Hospitals Facing Potentially Extraordinary Pressures in Coming Weeks

Exponential Growth of COVID-19 Is Putting Access to Hospital Services at Risk

TORONTO, Oct. 9, 2020 /CNW/ - "The Ontario Hospital Association (OHA) supports the Government of Ontario's decision to immediately intensify public health measures in Toronto, Peel and Ottawa. Given today's report of more than 900 new COVID-19 infections, Ontario's hospitals call on the people of Ontario to take action to prevent the acceleration of infections province-wide.

The OHA and many other health service organizations called for more restrictive public health measures two weeks ago to limit disease transmission. Without these measures, the OHA warned that we would soon see higher numbers of hospitalizations, admissions to intensive care units (ICUs), and more deaths. Regrettably, what was once a theoretical risk is now reality – and it is upon us.

As stated today by Dr. Adalsteinn Brown, Dean of the Dalla Lana School of Public Health at the University of Toronto, today's numbers present a more "worrisome and dangerous" picture than what was reported a week ago. Over the last three weeks, hospitalizations have increased 250 per cent. The number of intensive care unit beds occupied by COVID-19 patients is also expected to cross the 150-bed threshold within the next 30 days. This will have a direct, negative impact on the ability of some hospitals to provide access to other vital surgeries and procedures.

On behalf of Ontario's hospitals, as we enter the Thanksgiving long weekend the OHA asks every Ontarian to take immediate steps to safeguard the health of their families, friends and neighbours and protect finite capacity and capabilities of our health care system. The choices and sacrifices we each make in the days, weeks and months ahead will make all the difference.

The OHA knows the consequences that today's announcement will have on thousands of businesses. We deeply regret that circumstances have left the government with no choice but to re-introduce these public health measures. We are grateful for your sacrifice which is in the public interest and strongly support the government's announcement of $300 million in funding support. It is vital that we all work together to continue to support local businesses and their employees during this historic challenge to the health and safety of the people of our province."

- Anthony Dale, President and CEO, Ontario Hospital Association

