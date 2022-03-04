Ontario Hospitals Express Sincere Thanks to Minister Elliott

TORONTO, March 4, 2022 /CNW/ - On behalf of Ontario hospitals, the Ontario Hospital Association (OHA) wishes to thank the Hon. Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, for her years of service to the people of Ontario, especially over the last two years as she led the health system through the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Even under the relentless pressure and significant demands of the global pandemic, Minister Elliott demonstrated her dedication and commitment to the people of Ontario," said Sarah Downey, OHA Board Chair. "The hospital sector truly appreciates her efforts in reinforcing the health care system and delivering the support so vitally needed to maintain access to care throughout this challenging time."

While Minister Elliott will not be seeking re-election in June, the OHA appreciates her openness, dedication, and responsiveness to the needs of the hospital sector.

"Throughout her time as MPP and then as Minister, Minister Elliott has always been available to listen to the concerns of the hospital sector and has worked with us to problem-solve whenever possible," said Anthony Dale, President and CEO. "We will always be grateful for her willingness to work with us in the best interest of the people of Ontario."

The OHA and its member hospitals wish Minister Elliott all the best as she pursues her next chapter and extends its thanks and appreciation to her family who supported her and the province during an extremely demanding past couple of years.

