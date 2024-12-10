Ontario Hospitals Celebrated for Excellence in Health Research

Hospitals Continue to Play Critical Role in Canadian Health Care Advancements and Innovation

TORONTO, Dec. 10, 2024 /CNW/ - Last week, Ontario hospitals were celebrated for their excellence in health research and for improving the delivery of health care in Canada. Research Infosource Inc. has released an annual list of Canada's Top 40 Research Hospitals, recognizing 19 Ontario hospitals for their vital role in driving health care innovation and improving health care outcomes across Canada today.

The annual list determines Canada's Top 40 Research Hospitals by total research spend by institute. Investments come primarily from philanthropy, government and industry, and support the innovative research activities at each organization.

"Our health care systems face a multitude of pressures, Ontario hospitals are already driving change by leveraging technology and innovation to help meet future health care needs," said Anthony Dale, President and CEO of the Ontario Hospital Association (OHA). "Growing investments in hospital-based research allow hospitals to strategically address Canada's national health priorities. They also significantly contribute to Canada's economic growth."

Hospital-based research is the research and development arm of the health care system, directly tied to patient care. Hospital-based research occurs at the intersection of patients, clinicians, clinician-scientists, and other researchers with linkages to universities, medical schools, and leading-edge biotech firms. Nowhere else are researchers as connected to patients or as involved in the delivery of care as in hospitals. In recent years, hospitals have made breakthroughs in areas such as kidney, respiratory and cardiovascular disease.

In 2023–24, Ontario's research hospitals attracted $2.21 billion in investment, which supports more than 27,000 highly skilled researchers, trainees and support staff along with state-of-the-art research space, equipment and technologies. This investment allows the sector to drive innovations that transform patient care and health care operations.

"The untapped potential of Canada's health research ecosystem presents an incredible opportunity to advance our health care system to meet the demands of Canada's growing and aging population," said Dale. "The OHA is working to further support and strengthen hospital-based research, province-wide, to enable health care providers to adopt scientific and clinical breakthroughs in care delivery."

The following Ontario hospitals have been named among Canada's Top 40 Research Hospitals for 2024:

1. University Health Network

2. Hospital for Sick Children

6. The Ottawa Hospital

7. London Health Sciences Centre/St. Joseph's Health Care London

8. Hamilton Health Sciences

9. Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre\\

11. Unity Health Toronto

13. Centre for Addiction and Mental Health

14. Sinai Health

22. St. Joseph's Healthcare Hamilton

23. Kingston Health Sciences Centre

24. Children's Hospital of Eastern Ontario

28. Baycrest Centre

31. Women's College Hospital

33. Bruyère Health

34. The Royal

37. Holland Bloorview Kids Rehabilitation Hospital

38. Hôpital Montfort

39. Trillium Health Partners

