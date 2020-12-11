Ontario Hospitals are Top Drivers of Health Research in Canada - New Report

TORONTO, Dec. 11, 2020 /CNW/ - Today, 19 of Ontario's research hospitals have been ranked among the top 40 research hospitals in Canada. The report, Canada's Top 40 Research Hospitals, 2020, shows that Ontario is home to nearly half of Canada's top research hospitals and are among the largest drivers of health research in Canada.

The rankings are released annually by Research Infosource Inc. and are based on total research spend by institute with investments for each organization coming from a multitude of sources, including philanthropy, government and industry.

"Ontario is home to some of Canada's leading scientific talent, and the Ontario Hospital Association (OHA) congratulates the 19 hospitals recognized today for their ongoing investment in research that improves the lives of patients and transforms health care," said Anthony Dale, President and CEO of the OHA. "Ontario research hospitals are engines of discovery with global impact, and Ontarians should be proud of the work being done right here in the province."

Research and teaching mandates are at the core of Ontario's research-intensive hospitals. This year, the Council of Academic Hospitals of Ontario (CAHO) fully integrated into the OHA in recognition of the opportunity to better-serve Ontario's strong, diverse and evolving hospital sector with a unified voice.

In 2019, approximately $1.66 billion was invested in health research at Ontario hospitals helping secure the province's place as a centre of research excellence. Ontario hospitals are home to more than 20,000 researchers and research support staff from across Canada and around the world.

This year, as the world grapples with one of the most significant health care challenges in a generation, many of the researchers, clinician-scientists and teams from Ontario hospitals have largely pivoted their research to focus on the COVID-19 pandemic. One of the key learnings that's come from this global crisis is the need to fundamentally strengthen the health research sector in Ontario and Canada.

"The strategic importance of foundational health sciences research has never been greater" said Dale. "In the year ahead, Ontario and Canada must continue to invest in this vital research. Ultimately, it will be science that defeats COVID-19."

The following Ontario hospitals have been included in this year's top 40 list.

Baycrest

Bruyère

Centre for Addiction and Mental Health

Children's Hospital of Eastern Ontario

Hamilton Health Sciences

Health Sciences North

Holland Bloorview Kids Rehabilitation Hospital

Hôpital Montfort

Hospital for Sick Children

Kingston Health Sciences Centre

London Health Sciences Centre/ St. Joseph's Health Care London (Lawson)

Health Care London (Lawson) Ottawa Hospital

Sinai Health

St. Joseph's Healthcare Hamilton

Healthcare Hamilton Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre

The Royal

Unity Health Toronto

University Health Network (UHN)

Women's College Hospital

Ontario Hospital Association

The Ontario Hospital Association (OHA) is the voice of the province's public hospitals. The OHA serves hospitals through advocacy, learning and engagement, labour relations and data and analytics to build a better health system. We do this by conducting evidence-based research, proposing ideas, convening members and partners, and encouraging responsible dialogue about change.

