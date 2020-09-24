Ontario Hospital Association Welcomes New Board Chair

Sarah Downey, member of the OHA Bard since 2017, was elected following the OHA's Annual General Meeting of Members, held virtually this afternoon. Throughout her over 25-year career in healthcare, Downey has made significant contributions to Ontario's health care system, currently as President and CEO at Michael Garron Hospital, where she is responsible for a $500M redevelopment project. Under Sarah's leadership, Michael Garron Hospital has been at the forefront of pandemic response, and her unwavering focus on integrated care has helped drive programs designed to meet the needs of her community in the face of significant pressure.

"I am honoured to take on this role as Board Chair of the OHA," said Downey. "The OHA and its member hospitals are committed to working with system partners and government as we navigate through the challenges our system is facing that are without parallel in Ontario's history. I am proud to guide the OHA as hospitals continue to act as the anchor of Ontario's COVID-19 response and meet the changing needs of our healthcare system."



"On behalf of the OHA Board of Directors and our members, I am pleased to welcome Sarah Downey as the new Chair," said Anthony Dale, OHA President and CEO. "Our system is at a critical juncture, and with her breadth of experience, strong commitment to community and reputation as a champion of integrated care, Sarah is the right person to help steer the OHA as we learn important lessons from the pandemic and build the healthcare system Ontarians need and deserve."

The OHA is extremely grateful for the steadfast leadership of outgoing Chair Altaf Stationwala, who has helped us navigate the first wave of COVID-19 and spurred an important period of growth via a transformational strategic plan that is modernizing every aspect of our work.

Sarah Downey

Sarah Downey is a senior healthcare leader whose career spans 25 years across a broad range of hospitals including community, academic, and complex multi-institutional organizations. In 2015, she was appointed President and CEO of the Michael Garron Hospital, a large community teaching hospital in Toronto. In her current role, she is responsible for a $500M redevelopment project and is part of the group leading the East Toronto Ontario Health Team application. She is proud to have held progressive leadership positions at the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health, the University Health Network, and The Ottawa Hospital. Sarah has made numerous contributions to health care in Ontario through her leadership of cancer and mental health programs, capital and strategic planning, workplace safety and wellness, and community building.

Sarah has served on many provincial and national committees and Boards. Currently, she is a member of Plexxus, and is President of the Toronto Regional Alumni Council for the University of Ottawa. Sarah is also the recipient of the Trudeau Medal, the highest honour awarded by the Telfer School of Management to its alumni.

Sarah has a Bachelor of Science in Biology from the University of New Brunswick and a Master of Health Administration from the University of Ottawa. She holds a Certified Health Executive designation with the Canadian College of Health Leaders, and is fluently bilingual in French and English.

Ontario Hospital Association

The Ontario Hospital Association (OHA) is the voice of the province's public hospitals. The OHA serves hospitals through advocacy, learning and engagement, labour relations and data and analytics to build a better health system. We do this by conducting evidence-based research, proposing ideas, convening members and partners, and encouraging responsible dialogue about change.



SOURCE Ontario Hospital Association

For further information: Amanda Philp, Public Affairs, [email protected]

Related Links

www.oha.com

