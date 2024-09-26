Ontario Hospital Association Welcomes New Board Chair

TORONTO, Sept. 26, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, Melissa Farrell, President and CEO of Halton Healthcare, was elected Chair of the Ontario Hospital Association's (OHA) Board of Directors. Serving on the OHA Board since 2020, Melissa was elected as Chair following the OHA's Annual Meeting of Members.

"Melissa is a health system leader with extensive experience in both the public service and hospital sector" said Anthony Dale, OHA President and CEO. "She is committed to working with system partners, government and member hospitals building a high performing health care system that meets the needs of the people of Ontario into the future. As Board Chair, Melissa will play a crucial role in helping ensure the OHA implements its strategic plan and delivers on our mandates."

Melissa was named President and CEO of Halton Healthcare in June 2023. Prior to joining Halton Healthcare, Melissa served as President of St. Joseph's Healthcare Hamilton where she led an innovative multi-site academic teaching hospital. Before her time at St. Joseph's, Melissa had a long and distinguished career in the public sector and was the Assistant Deputy Minister, Acute and Emergency Health Services, for the Ministry of Health and Long-Term Care.

Melissa sits on the Ontario Health Paediatric Partnership Table and Ontario Health's Health System Advisory Committee. She is also a member of the Halton Region System Leadership Advisory. Since joining the OHA Board in 2020, she has played key leadership roles in areas such policy, advocacy, hospital finance, and governance – among others.

"Ontario's health system is at an important turning point, as we are presented with new opportunities to innovate, integrate and expand services to meet the rising demands and complex needs of our patients, teams, and communities," said Melissa Farrell, OHA Board Chair. "The OHA Board of Directors brings valuable experience to the table, and I am excited to collaborate with Anthony Dale and the dedicated OHA staff to develop effective, long-term solutions that will enhance the resilience of our member hospitals and enhance patient care."

The OHA is also grateful for the dedicated leadership of outgoing Board Chair Dominic Giroux, President and CEO of Hôpital Montfort. Dominic's passion, insight, and experience was a major factor in ensuring effective Board leadership and strong member engagement over the past two years. His extensive years of experience in health care, education, public policy, and economic development have made Dominic an invaluable member of the OHA Board – and the OHA is pleased to report that he will stay on as an active Board Member.

Established in 1924, the OHA serves as the voice of the province's public hospitals, supporting them through advocacy, knowledge translation and member engagement, labour relations, and data and analytics with the goal of helping hospitals build a better health system. The OHA is also attuned to the broader strategic questions facing the future of the province's health care system and we work to ensure Ontario's hospitals have a voice in shaping this longer-term vision.

