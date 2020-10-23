Ontario Hospital Association Thanks Ontario's Long-Term Care COVID-19 Commission for Recommendations

TORONTO, Oct. 23, 2020 /CNW/ - The Ontario Hospital Association (OHA) thanks Ontario's Long-Term Care COVID-19 Commission for its work preparing early recommendations released today. With the province in the midst of its second wave of COVID-19, it is crucial that action continues to be taken to protect and bolster long-term care homes.

Throughout the pandemic, Ontario hospitals have mobilized to support and assist homes and other congregate living settings in communities across the province. The OHA and the hospital sector will continue to work closely with the Ontario government and the long-term care sector to help keep residents safe.

Given limits to hospital capacity, it is imperative that community spread of the virus be kept as low as possible so that hospitals have the necessary resources to care for patients hospitalized with COVID-19, continue scheduled surgeries and procedures, and provide support and staffing to their partners in long-term care. Therefore, all Ontarians have a responsibility to do their part to protect our most vulnerable citizens by following public health protocols and guidelines.

Ontarians can take the pledge to do their part to #StoptheSpread at www.ontariocovidpledge.ca.



- Anthony Dale, President and CEO, Ontario Hospital Association

Ontario Hospital Association

The Ontario Hospital Association (OHA) is the voice of the province's public hospitals. The OHA serves hospitals through advocacy, learning and engagement, labour relations and data and analytics to build a better health system. We do this by conducting evidence-based research, proposing ideas, convening members and partners, and encouraging responsible dialogue about change.

SOURCE Ontario Hospital Association

For further information: For media inquiries, please contact Aslan Hart Public Affairs Specialist, Ontario Hospital Association, at [email protected]

Related Links

www.oha.com

