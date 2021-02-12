Ontario Families Need Home Care Tax Credit Now

HAMILTON, ON, Feb. 12, 2021 /CNW/ - Seniors and their families from across Ontario are calling on government to introduce a new home care tax credit worth up to $1,500 to help them live where they feel safest: home.

"Home care services have only become more important during the pandemic, when hospitals are full and staying at home is the best way to stay safe," said Sue VanderBent, CEO of Home Care Ontario. "We need the provincial government to step up its support for seniors by introducing this tax credit in their upcoming budget."

The proposed tax credit would support seniors to live more independently, to remain in their own homes longer. That, in turn, will ease pressure on hospitals, long-term care homes and other over-burdened health care facilities.

In advance of the Family Day weekend, Home care Ontario has launched a new website, homecaretaxcredit.ca, to help seniors email the government and request this important support.

"The seniors care journey starts at home," said Ms. VanderBent. "That's why we launched this campaign on the Family Day weekend."

To help make the dream of aging at home a reality, more than 150,000 families support their loved ones with over 20 million hours of family-funded home care services every year. These services are provided by personal support workers, nurses, physiotherapists, occupational therapists and others.

The proposed 15% tax credit would apply to between $1,000 and $10,000 in annual family-funded home care services.

Home Care Ontario is encouraging families who rely on those services to voice their support by visiting the website www.homecaretaxcredit.ca. There they can add their voice to a growing chorus of everyday, hard-working Ontarians who think the time has come to improve home care supports.

About Home Care Ontario:

Home Care Ontario, the voice of home care in OntarioTM, is a member-based organization with a mandate to promote growth and development of the home care sector through advocacy, knowledge transfer, and member service. Home Care Ontario members include those engaged in and/or supportive of home-based health care. In Ontario, service provider organizations are responsible for providing nursing care, home support services, personal care, physiotherapy, occupational therapy, respiratory therapy, infusion pharmacy, social work, dietetics, speech language therapy and medical equipment and supplies in the home to individuals of all ages.

SOURCE Home Care Ontario

For further information: For interviews, please contact: Ruta O'Grady, 905-543-9474, [email protected]