Ontario engineering regulator releases final report of independent regulatory review and commits to addressing recommendations

TORONTO, June 27, 2019 /CNW/ - Professional Engineers Ontario (PEO) has released the final report from an independent review of its regulatory performance. The review, which was led by Harry Cayton, an international advisor to the United Kingdom–based Professional Standards Authority (PSA), was initiated by PEO Council in September 2018 to identify any gaps between its current practices and those exhibited by the best regulators.

The final report, available publicly on PEO's website at www.peo.on.ca, provides 15 recommendations on how PEO can improve its regulatory performance.

"Council accepts the final report in its entirety and an action plan is now being developed," said PEO President Nancy Hill, P.Eng., LLB, FEC. "Council is committed to making the changes necessary to enhance PEO's legislative mandate of protecting the public interest in matters concerning engineering."

PEO's performance was reviewed against its statutory mandate and legislative requirements, its internal policies and the standards of good regulation across its core regulatory functions:

Licensing and registration;

Complaints, discipline, compliance and enforcement; and

Professional standards.

In addition to Mr. Cayton, who served as chief executive of PSA from 2007-2018, the review team comprised Deanna Williams, a former registrar and CEO of the Ontario College of Pharmacists who was also appointed by the provincial government as a supervisor to the College of Denturists of Ontario, as well as Kate Webb, a regulatory policy specialist with over 10 years' experience of oversight regulation.



About Professional Engineers Ontario

Under the authority of the Professional Engineers Act, PEO governs over 89,500 licence and certificate holders and regulates professional engineering in Ontario. PEO's mission is to regulate and advance the practice of engineering to protect the public interest. Its vision is to be the trusted leader in professional self-regulation. Professional engineering safeguards life, health, property, economic interests, the public welfare and the environment. Professional engineers can be identified by the P.Eng. after their names. Holders of limited licences can be identified by LEL or LET after their names. Learn more at www.peo.on.ca.

