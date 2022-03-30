Ontario engineering regulator extends thanks and well wishes to retiring CEO/Registrar Johnny Zuccon, P.Eng., FEC

TORONTO, March 30, 2022 /CNW/ - It is with deep, heartfelt gratitude for his nearly three decades of service that the Council of Professional Engineers Ontario (PEO) announces the retirement of Johnny Zuccon, P.Eng., FEC, as CEO/registrar.



"On behalf of our Council, I thank Johnny for his many years of valuable and enthusiastic commitment to PEO, including his critical leadership as CEO/registrar over the past four years," said PEO President Christian Bellini, P.Eng., FEC.

Zuccon led PEO, Ontario's engineering regulator, during its most ambitious change project in its 100-year history. Beginning with a 2019 external regulatory performance review that identified areas where it could be more efficient, transparent and objective, PEO has since embarked on a multi-year, enterprise-wide transformation to achieve its change vision of becoming a modern regulator that delivers on its statutory mandate.

As it nears completion of the transformation, PEO has implemented several changes to improve its regulatory processes and better protect the public, including:

Creating a mandatory continuing professional development program to ensure Ontario engineers continue meeting standards of learning, and professional competence and conduct. The program goes into effect January 2023 ;

Re-examining its 12-month Canadian engineering experience requirement for licensure and how it might be modified to balance the interests of licence applicants (including internationally trained) and public safety;

Digitizing engineering licensing processes to enable faster and more efficient application and licence processing; and

Creating an anti-racism and anti-discrimination working group to develop recommendations for addressing any issues of racism and discrimination in all aspects of PEO's work as a regulator, organization and employer.

"Johnny leaves PEO in excellent shape to continue these important changes to our regulatory work, including committing to a governance model that provides strategic direction and high-level control; and making the organizational changes necessary to ensure we have the capacity and agility to achieve our objectives," said Bellini. "He will be greatly missed and we wish him well in his retirement."



Zuccon was appointed interim registrar by PEO Council in February 2018 and was formally appointed CEO/registrar in February 2019. Prior to this, Zuccon had a 23-year tenure with the regulator in various roles, including 15 years as a member of the senior management team.

PEO Council, through the Human Resources and Compensation Committee, has begun the process for recruiting a new CEO/registrar.

