Ontario Energy Association Welcomes Powering Ontario's Growth Plan

TORONTO, July 10, 2023 /CNW/ - The Ontario Energy Association (OEA) welcomes the Government of Ontario's Powering Ontario's Growth Plan ["the Plan"]. "The OEA is pleased to see the government of Ontario proactively planning ahead for the clean energy needs of Ontario's growing economy" said Michele Harradence, Chair of the OEA and President, Enbridge Inc. "The Powering Ontario's Growth Plan is an excellent first step by the government to begin thinking about Ontario's broader energy transition needs."

The Plan was developed partly in response to the IESO's Pathways to Decarbonization report which outlined some of the significant investments Ontario will need to make in its bulk electricity system to achieve a net-zero 2050 economy. The Plan builds on the IESO's work and outlines some key elements of our broader energy system transition needs that will need further attention, including alternative fuels, hydrogen and carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS).

"Many of the infrastructure investments required for energy transition have long planning and development horizons" said Vince Brescia, President & CEO of the OEA. "The OEA commends the Ontario government for providing clear direction in the Powering Ontario Growth Plan which will allow work to begin on key pieces of infrastructure that will be necessary elements in the energy transition in Ontario. This includes the nuclear expansion announcements at Bruce Power and Darlington, critical transmission infrastructure, pumped hydro storage, energy efficiency expansion, among many other components of the Plan."

"The OEA looks forward to working with the government on implementing the announced elements of the Plan." said Brescia. "We also look forward to the pending complementary report from the Electrification and Energy Transition Panel which will build on this foundational work by the government, and address in more detail how Ontario should be planning for transition throughout our entire energy system."

The key elements of the Plan represent a forward-looking response to the growing demand by families and businesses for clean and affordable energy in Ontario. This should also include critically necessary investments in grid modernization, conservation, demand response, and benefits from innovative technologies like energy storage, CCUS, renewable natural gas (RNG), hydrogen and other alternative fuels. OEA supports Powering Ontario's Growth Plan to power a growing clean economy that will further contribute to the economic success of our province.

