Ontario Energy Association Welcomes IESO Pathways to Decarbonization Report

TORONTO, Dec. 15, 2022 /CNW/ - The Ontario Energy Association (OEA) welcomes today's release of the Independent Electricity System Operator's (IESO's) Pathways to Decarbonization report. The report responds to a request from the Minister of Energy to explore the pathway to a zero-emissions electricity grid by 2050 and to explore the timing of a possible moratorium on new natural gas generation. The OEA believes the report represents a significant contribution to our understanding of the scale of the energy transition for Ontario and the associated resource and policy requirements related to the transition.

"We commend the IESO for taking a first step to outline the magnitude and potential implications of the energy transition for Ontario's electricity system" said Vince Brescia, President & CEO of the OEA. "The OEA is very supportive of the IESO's and government's efforts to begin a detailed analysis of potential pathways to a zero-emissions electricity system, and more broadly, for a zero-emissions energy system to meet our societal emissions reduction goals."

The report outlines a number of possible "no regret" actions that Ontario can take to further our emissions reductions progress. "The OEA is very supportive of the IESO's work to identify more immediate "no regret" actions that can be taken to ensure Ontario continues to make progress on emissions reduction." said Brescia. "We look forward to reviewing these suggestions in more detail and providing our input into potential implementation plans."

The OEA believes the IESO's Pathways report will provide valuable input into the work of the "Electrification and Energy Transition Panel" (EETP). The OEA believes the work of the EETP is critical and necessary to underpin a broader societal plan for transitioning our full energy system and economy, beyond just our electricity system. We look forward to working with the Panel to build on the IESO's work in helping us understand the scale of challenges and opportunities associated with Ontario's energy transition.

OEA members strongly support Canada's and Ontario's net zero goals. OEA members are actively working on a variety of strategies to deliver reliable and affordable zero-emissions energy to customers.

