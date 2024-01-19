Ontario Energy Association Welcomes Electrification and Energy Transition Panel Report

TORONTO, Jan. 19, 2024 /CNW/ - The Ontario Energy Association (OEA) welcomes the release of Ontario's Clean Energy Opportunity, the final report of the Electrification and Energy Transition Panel (the Panel).

The OEA commends the government of Ontario for initiating the Panel to provide advice specific to Ontario's needs on how it should best tackle the significant transformation of its energy system required for the clean energy needs of its customers. "The Ontario Energy Association looks forward to working with the Ontario government as it moves to implement the key recommendations of the Panel report," said Vince Brescia, President & CEO of the OEA. "Transitioning Ontario's energy system to meet net-zero objectives is a major undertaking", said Brescia. "A holistic, clear vision and detailed plan for the energy sector is required to provide investors with the certainty needed to ensure Ontario attracts the necessary capital required, and that transition happens in an orderly fashion."

The OEA's 2021 Net Zero 2050 report outlined the magnitude of opportunities and challenges provided by the energy transition in Ontario, and explored some of these by energy source, potential technology and major sectors. Subsequent reports by the Independent Electricity System Operator (IESO) and other organizations have confirmed the significant scale of investment required for transition. The Panel report provides helpful guidance as to how the government and its agencies can provide clarity needed to enable the significant investments required for energy transition.

About the OEA: The OEA is the credible and trusted voice of the energy sector. We earn our reputation by being an integral and influential part of energy policy development and decision making in Ontario. We represent Ontario's energy leaders that span the full diversity of the energy industry. Learn more at www.energyontario.ca.

