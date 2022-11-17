Ontario Energy Association Welcomes Additional Energy Transition Panelists

TORONTO, Nov. 17, 2022 /CNW/ - The Ontario Energy Association (OEA) welcomes the Government of Ontario's announcement to appoint additional panelists to the Electrification and Energy Transition Panel ("the Panel").

"The Ontario Energy Association congratulates the Government of Ontario for its announcement today to appoint additional panelists for the Electrification and Energy Transition Panel", said Vince Brescia, President & CEO of the Ontario Energy Association. "The work of the panel will be critical to ensuring that Ontario finds the optimal path for its energy transition that delivers affordable and reliable clean energy options to Ontario's customers".

The Panel was created to advise the government on the best approaches for Ontario to meet its energy transition. The additional panelists announced today have a diverse range of experience and expertise which make them valuable contributors to provincial deliberations on the transition.

"We thank the government for proactively putting in place a process that will provide the foundational analysis needed to inform an energy transition to best fit Ontario's unique circumstances," said Brescia.

OEA members are eager to assist and contribute to the efforts of the Panel as it progresses in its work.

About the OEA

The Ontario Energy Association (OEA) is the credible and trusted voice of the energy sector. We earn our reputation by being an integral and influential part of energy policy development and decision making in Ontario. We represent Ontario's energy leaders that span the full diversity of the energy industry.

SOURCE Ontario Energy Association (OEA)

For further information: Vince Brescia, President & CEO, Ontario Energy Association, 416.605.3166, [email protected]