Ontario Energy Association Releases Key Recommendations to Optimize Ontario's Energy Policy for Energy Consumers

TORONTO, Feb. 28, 2022 /CNW/ - The Ontario Energy Association (OEA) released a new Energy Platform to provide Ontario's political parties with precise recommendations on how to optimize energy policies for Ontario energy consumers. The recommendations have been shaped by three key objectives to provide Ontarians with an energy system that is 1) affordable; 2) sustainable; and 3) reliable.

The Energy Platform recommendations focus on five key areas:

Comprehensive and coordinated planning;



Optimizing the use of existing infrastructure;



Investing in infrastructure, technology and adaptation;



Investing in energy efficiency; and



Achieving behavioral change.

The global energy sector is in the midst of a major transformation driven in part by innovation and growing pressure to meet decarbonization and net zero targets. As a first priority, Ontario will need to build a comprehensive energy plan to understand the optimal pathways to achieve significant emissions reductions across various sectors and energy uses. This planning process will need to pull together all levels of government, industry and the public to achieve success.

"Businesses and investors need a roadmap to help ensure Ontario consumers are well served during this energy transition and to help Ontario attract the proper investment needed to make it happen," said Vince Brescia, President & CEO of the OEA.

Another focus in the platform is optimizing the use of Ontario's current energy infrastructure to best leverage the province's existing electricity and natural gas assets. To supplement this, competitive and regulatory processes will be needed to build new infrastructure to bring Ontario's energy system into the future.

"Helping to decarbonize our economy in a cost-effective way relies on Ontario's tremendous existing energy infrastructure to provide reliable and sustainable energy choices for Ontario's homes and businesses," said Brescia.

Another area of focus is on investing in energy efficiency. As demand for clean energy options grow rapidly, requirements for new infrastructure and its associated costs are needed to deliver this energy. Energy efficiency is a proven way to offset new costs and keep energy affordable for customers.

"Energy efficiency is a proven low-cost system resource in Ontario. As we look to expand the capability of our electricity system and other clean energy sources to replace emitting fuels, energy efficiency will help offset any potential cost increases," said Brescia.

Finally, to meet net zero targets there is a fundamental change needed in the behavior and attitudes of society towards energy use and carbon footprints. Citizens and customers play a key role in reducing societal emissions. It is up to our governing bodies to work together and invest in public education to help consumers choose the best options that align with their needs and society's goals for decarbonization.

A digital copy of the OEA Energy Platform can be viewed here.

SOURCE Ontario Energy Association (OEA)