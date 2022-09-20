Ontario Energy Association (OEA) names Alectra Company of the Year

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Sept. 20, 2022 /CNW/ - At its annual Energy Awards ceremony on September 19, 2022, the Ontario Energy Association (OEA) honoured Alectra with the prestigious "Company of the Year" award. The award comes as the company celebrates its 5th Anniversary since commencing business operations in 2017.

Ammar Nawaz (VP, Distributed Energy Solutions at Alectra), Dan Pastoric (VP, Strategy, ERM and Sustainability at Alectra), Blair Peberdy - VP, Government and Corporate Relations at Alectra). (CNW Group/Alectra Inc) Lynne Cunningham (Alectra), Dan Pastoric (Alectra), Michael Frisina (Alectra), Ammar Nawaz (VP, Distributed Energy Solutions at Alectra), Kevin Whyte (Alectra), Blair Peberdy (VP, Government and Corporate Relations at Alectra), Vince Brescia (President & CEO at Ontario Energy Association), Caroline Karvonen (Alectra), Lynn Williams (Alectra), Rosa Mejia (Alectra). (CNW Group/Alectra Inc)

"It's an honour to be named 'Company of the Year' by the OEA, and to be recognized for our achievements as we reach this 5-Year milestone," said Brian Bentz, President and CEO, Alectra Inc. "At Alectra, we are committed to building a clean energy future and making a positive impact in our communities through customer service excellence, volunteerism and supporting not-for-profit organizations that promote sustainability, diversity and community well-being."

Highlights of the company's achievements include:

Donating over $1 million each year to local charities and non-profit organizations. Over $5 million since Alectra's beginning in 2017.

Investing approximately $306 million in infrastructure and capital projects to support distribution and expansion.

in infrastructure and capital projects to support distribution and expansion. Investments in Green Energy & Technology Centre projects that will give consumers more choice and control in how they manage their electricity use and help pave the way for more electrification of transportation.

Committing to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

Reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 20 per cent compared to the 2016 baseline.

Generating over 25 GWh of solar energy, enough to power 2,700 homes for one year.

In addition to these highlights, in 2022 Alectra was named a GTA Top Employer and was listed as one of the Corporate Knights 'Best 50 Corporate Citizens in Canada'. Imagine Canada also named Alectra a "Caring Company" for its contributions to the community.

Alectra will continue to focus on enabling its customers, employees, partners, and local communities to build a future based on a clean, reliable, and affordable supply of energy and integrate energy solutions.

To learn more about how Alectra is leading the industry, please visit https://www.alectra.com/alectracares.

About Alectra Utilities

Serving more than one million homes and businesses in Ontario's Greater Golden Horseshoe area, Alectra Utilities is now the largest municipally-owned electric utility in Canada, based on the total number of customers served. We contribute to the economic growth and vibrancy of the 17 communities we serve by investing in essential energy infrastructure, delivering a safe and reliable supply of electricity, and providing innovative energy solutions.

Our mission is to be an energy ally, helping our customers and the communities we serve to discover the possibilities of tomorrow's energy future.

