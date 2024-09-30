Ontario Energy Association Highlights Achievements in 2024 Ontario Energy Awards

TORONTO, Sept. 30, 2024 /CNW/ - The Ontario Energy Association (OEA) presented the Ontario Energy Conference Gala, September 23, 2024 to celebrate and profile the accomplishments of Ontario's energy sector over the past year.

The award recipients for 2024 are:

OEA Outstanding Employee Award

Jennifer Jayapalan, VP Market Operations, Workbench Energy

The OEA Outstanding Employee Award honors a colleague who has made exceptional contributions to the energy industry. This year's recipient, Jennifer Jayapalan, Vice President for Market Operations at Workbench Energy, has played a key role in helping IESO market participants better engage in Ontario's energy markets and in integrating energy storage into the market. Congratulations to Jennifer Jayapalan, the 2024 OEA Outstanding Employee of the Year!

OEA Customer Service Award

Alectra (Customer Affordability Payment Matching Program)

The OEA Customer Service Award recognizes a company that excels in serving its customers, especially in ensuring energy affordability. This year's winner, Alectra's Customer Assistance Programs Team, has gone above and beyond in supporting vulnerable customers at risk of disconnection. Their efforts include distributing over $1.3M in LEAP funding, sourcing $86,000 from other agencies, providing one-on-one affordability education to over 1,200 individuals, and increasing access to provincial affordability programs. Additionally, their innovative Customer Matching Program has helped reduce disconnection risks and improve arrears repayment. Congratulations to Alectra's Customer Assistance Programs Team, this year's Customer Service Award winner!

OEA Contributor Award

Andrew Sasso, Toronto Hydro

The Contributor Award honors individuals who have made significant contributions to the energy industry through leadership, innovation, and collaboration. This year's recipient, Andrew Sasso, has had a profound impact within his organization, the OEA, and the broader sector. His thoughtful insights and suggestions in every meeting have greatly influenced the work of the OEA. When Andrew speaks, people listen. Congratulations to Andrew Sasso, the 2024 Contributor Award winner!

OEA Innovation Award

Enbridge (Enhanced Distribution Integrity Management)

The OEA Innovation Award recognizes a company that has excelled in innovation within the energy industry. This year's winner, Enbridge, stood out for its Enhanced Distribution Integrity Management Program, which significantly improved safety and reliability. By expanding advanced risk analysis from transmission pipelines to critical, high-risk distribution pipelines, Enbridge was able to assess 30,000 km of assets, identifying high-risk areas at an unprecedented scale. Congratulations to Enbridge for winning this year's OEA Innovation Award for their groundbreaking program!

OEA Company Award

Hydro One

The OEA Company of the Year Award recognizes a company that has excelled in an industry filled with outstanding performers. This year's winner, Hydro One, is a top-tier utility playing a key role in enabling electrification in Ontario, making the province attractive to foreign investors and driving economic growth. Hydro One is expanding to meet this demand through partnerships with Indigenous communities using a 50/50 equity model on new transmission lines. Their leadership in delivering for customers and all Ontarians sets them apart. Congratulations to this year's OEA Company of the Year, Hydro One!

OEA Leader Award

Brian Bentz, Alectra

The OEA Leader of the Year Award recognizes individuals who demonstrate strong, strategic leadership and guide their teams toward a shared vision. This year's recipient, Brian Bentz, CEO of Alectra, has made significant contributions to the energy sector. Under his leadership, Alectra completed the largest LDC merger in Canada, grew to serve 1.1 million customers as the largest municipally-owned LDC, and became a trusted voice for legislators and regulators. Brian has fostered a customer-centric corporate culture, expanded affiliate businesses, and led substantial investments in social services. The OEA is proud to recognize Brian Bentz as this year's OEA Leader of the Year.

OEA Lifetime Achievement Award

Malini Giridhar

Malini Giridhar, Vice President of Business Development & Regulatory for Enbridge Gas Inc., is a people-first leader whose authenticity, strategic communication, and ability to deliver results make her a deserving candidate for the Leader of the Year award. Over her 30-year career, she has inspired her teams, led groundbreaking projects, and advocated for energy evolution, all while ensuring customer needs for affordable and reliable energy. Her leadership was instrumental in expanding access to natural gas, launching North America's first utility-sized power-to-gas plant, and integrating renewable natural gas into Enbridge's systems. As a champion of diversity and inclusion, Malini has mentored employees and sponsored resource groups, fostering an inclusive and supportive culture at Enbridge. Her efforts have not only advanced the company's goals but also made significant contributions to Ontario's energy industry.

OEA Lifetime Achievement Award

Anthony Haines

Anthony began his career four decades ago, starting in oil and gas out west. He earned progressive leadership positions beginning when he was young, and has collected strong relationships that endure wherever he's gone. Anthony spent the last nearly two decades at Toronto Hydro, leading it to huge commercial success - turning it into an efficient, high-performing, financially successful company. At the same time, he led Toronto Hydro through the largest capital build-out in its history, dramatically improving customer service and grid performance at time when the city was growing exponentially. Anthony's contributions to the sector go broad and deep: he has always been front of the line to swim upstream in the name of doing what's right, and has been a dependable source of cogent thought leadership for shaping our sector's policy frameworks and business. What Anthony can be most proud of is the teams he has built, his unwavering commitment to his work and the people who are the engine for it. Whether it's a once in a century ice storm or a daily down between the ups, he has always been there for his people, the sector, and the companies he serves.

