Ontario Energy Association Comments on 2020 Ontario Budget

TORONTO, Nov. 5, 2020 /CNW/ - The Ontario Energy Association (OEA) commends the Government of Ontario's new policy to lower electricity bills for Ontario's medium-sized and larger industrial and commercial electricity consumers beginning on January 1, 2021.

"Relieving commercial and industrial employers of a significant portion of non-hydro renewable energy generation costs will definitely help them recover from extremely difficult economic times and create jobs," said Vince Brescia, President & CEO of the OEA.

Members of the OEA will continue to work to ensure that information and updates are communicated regularly to their customers, while raising awareness of other electricity bill relief initiatives, such as the COVID-19 Energy Assistance Programs (CEAP). The CEAP are Government of Ontario funding programs available to support residential, small business and charitable organization customers that are struggling to pay their energy bills as a result of the COVID-19 emergency. Customers who have difficulty paying bills are urged to contact their utility provider.

