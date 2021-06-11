Ontario doctors welcome steps toward reopening, urge caution

TORONTO, June 11, 2021 /CNW/ - Ontario's doctors will be joining many others in cautiously taking part in patio dining, larger outdoor gatherings and other activities permitted in the first stage of the province's reopening plan today.

But the Ontario Medical Association urges everyone to avoid closed spaces, participate only in what is permitted with the new guidelines and continue with existing public health measures to ensure the third wave of COVID-19 was the final wave.

The OMA encourages everyone to get vaccinated as soon as they can. It asks the government to continue to focus vaccination efforts on hotspots where the highly contagious Delta variant remains a threat.

"Like many Ontarians, we are excited to begin the process of recovery and reopening," said OMA President Dr. Adam Kassam. "We know that the outdoors and seeing loved ones is vital to our well-being. Being fully vaccinated is crucial to ending this pandemic, and we encourage all Ontarians to book their next vaccine appointment as they become eligible."



The Ontario Medical Association represents Ontario's 43,000 plus physicians, medical students and retired physicians, advocating for and supporting doctors while strengthening the leadership role of doctors in caring for patients. Our vision is to be the trusted voice in transforming Ontario's health-care system.

