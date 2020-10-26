Ontario Culture Days Looks Ahead As 2020 Festival Wraps Up

TORONTO, Oct. 26, 2020 /CNW/ - The extended and expanded Ontario Culture Days festival 2020 sparkled with activity for four weeks. The 2020 festival is now complete, but there is still more to come from Ontario Culture Days.

Ontario Culture Days festival 2020 engaged more than 350 local organizers in 70 municipalities in Ontario and brought more than 1,000 digital online arts, culture, and heritage events to Ontario residents throughout the province.

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages, said "the Government of Canada is pleased to support the incredible Ontario Culture Days festival through the Canadian Experiences Fund, delivered by FedDev Ontario. Like many other organizations and businesses across the country, Ontario Culture Days has had to pivot in order to continue with their mission. This is a success story of delivering a celebration of arts, culture and heritage to Ontarians at a time when we need it most."

"Our government is proud to have supported Ontario Culture Days with an investment of $170,000 to expand their four-week celebration with hundreds of events across the province, both on-site and online," said Lisa MacLeod, Minister of Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture Industries. "Thank you to Culture Days for your incredible efforts and contributions, shining a light on our province's unique cultural identity and bringing our communities together to see the world in one province at a time when it's needed most."

Ruth Burns, Ontario Culture Days Executive Director, said "We are thrilled with the success of this year's festival, as it shifted from one weekend to four weeks, and from in-person events to digital programs. Our 2020 festival brought arts, heritage, and culture experiences to Ontarians at a time when inspiration, understanding, and creativity are clearly needed. We are grateful to our sponsors and funders, each of the organizers throughout the province, and every one of the thousands of people who celebrate and participates in arts, heritage, and culture during Ontario Culture Days festival and throughout the year."

It is almost time for event organizers to be in the Spotlight! Nominations are open for extraordinary event organizers for Spotlight Award recognition. Digital online events count! The Ontario Spotlight Awards celebrate outstanding programming that took place as part of the Ontario Culture Days festival. The 2020 Spotlight categories include: Participation From a Distance; Accessibility; Creative Solutioneering; and People's Choice. Information is at: https://oncultureguides.ca/spotlight. The nomination deadline is November 1, 2020.

Year-round, ON Culture Guides can also be explored at ONcultureguides.ca. The site features Ontario stories and activity itineraries, with a focus on arts and heritage sites off the beaten track. These guides are a wonderful resource for future trip planning, online exploration, or staycation activities close to home.

Ontario Culture Days is dedicated to fostering the public's engagement with Ontario's arts, culture and heritage as a means of enriching our communities while supporting the vibrancy and sustainability of our sector. Ontario Culture Days is supported by Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) and Chicago Title Insurance Company Canada, as well as the Province of Ontario, Ontario Arts Council, the Government of Canada through FedDev Ontario, and the Canada Council for the Arts. Pattison is an Ontario media partner.

About FedDev Ontario: In southern Ontario, the Canadian Experiences Fund is delivered by FedDev Ontario. For more than 10 years, FedDev Ontario has worked to advance and diversify the southern Ontario economy through funding opportunities and business services that support innovation and growth in Canada's most populous region. Learn more about the impacts the Agency is having in southern Ontario by exploring our pivotal projects.

