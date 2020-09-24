Ontario Culture Days 2020 Creative Activities and Inspiring Arts & Culture Presentations September 25 - October 25, 2020

TORONTO, Sept. 24, 2020 /CNW/ - The expanded Ontario Culture Days festival, four weeks of arts and culture activities from artists and presenters throughout the province, all starts tomorrow! Everyone in Ontario is invited to create, celebrate, and participate.

More than 500 arts workshops, performances, exhibitions, stories, talks, demos, and more are accessible online, plus there are small-gathering onsite events and self-guided activities outdoors with all safety protocols in place. All Ontario Culture Days events are free or pay-what-you-may. People are encouraged to participate, attend, and enjoy arts and culture in their local community and digitally from the comfort of home. All registered Ontario Culture Days events can be found at CultureDays.ca/en/on.

The new Day in the Life presented by Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) kicks off with the start of the festival. The series features highlight activities and destinations in communities throughout Ontario. Watch for new Day in the Life presented by OLG segments at ONcultureguides.ca

"I'm proud that our government is supporting Ontario Culture Days with an investment of $375,000 to expand the celebration to be more accessible as the province gradually and safely reopens," said Lisa MacLeod, Minister of Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture Industries. "Over the next four weeks, Culture Days will continue to foster our vibrant cultural landscape and show how Ontario truly offers the world in one province. With hundreds of unique events across the province this year – both on-site and online – Culture Days is playing an important role in our economic and social recovery as we begin to travel and explore locally once again."

"Ontario Culture Days 2020 is here! We are so excited to connect people with hundreds of arts and culture activities and presentations from throughout the province," said Ruth Burns, Executive Director of Ontario Culture Days. "Most festival events are online this year to make arts and culture accessible to more people right in their own homes or anywhere they use a computer. The next four weeks will be full of wonderful arts and culture experiences."

Ontario Culture Days is dedicated to fostering the public's engagement with Ontario's arts, culture and heritage as a means of enriching our communities while supporting the vibrancy and sustainability of our sector. Ontario Culture Days is supported by Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) and Chicago Title Insurance Company Canada, as well as the Province of Ontario, Ontario Arts Council, Government of Canada and the Canada Council for the Arts. Pattison is an Ontario media partner.

Please Note: Culture Days events are organized independently by hundreds of organizations, individuals, and collectives. In-person activities indoors and outside are required to implement protocols related to COVID-19 health and safety. Attendees and media should contact the organizer directly regarding safety rules and expectations at specific events.

